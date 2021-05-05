Student volunteers support local COVID-19 vaccine efforts

Itasca County Public Health would like to acknowledge the Grand Rapids Senior High School Interact Club and International Baccalaureate (IB) students, under the leadership of Social Studies teacher Brielle Carlson, for their efforts to support our local COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
At the onset of our vaccine rollout, it became evident there were barriers making it difficult for some in our community to schedule vaccine appointments on their own. This was especially true for those who did not have access to technology. In February, we approached Mrs. Carlson with the idea of forming a collaboration between students, Itasca County Public Health and Eldercircle, to assist those who were seeking help. Mrs. Carlson and four IB students organized a plan and worked after school contacting individuals and helping them register for vaccine appointments. In addition, students provided outreach calls to area employers to notify them of vaccine eligibility. The Interact Club students joined the IB group and participated by volunteering their time at our COVID vaccine clinics each week. They assisted with appointment registration and directed patients through the clinic. Public Health and our local community benefited from the assistance of these professional and capable high school students. We are grateful to them and Brielle Carlson, who, when asked, pitched in to help in the effort to end this pandemic. Thank you for making this collaboration such a success!
