Second Harvest honors COVID-19 Response Team

Every year Feeding America honors one of the 200 network food bank members as Food Bank of the Year. The honor is given to a food bank that is outstanding in hunger relief, innovative programs, advocacy and community support. This year, instead of one food bank, the honor goes to the front line workers at every food bank in the network: truck drivers, warehouse workers, operations teams and front line client services staff who showed up every day, despite the fear, risks and chaos that was all around, to make sure that the needs of their hungry neighbors were met.
On May 5, 2021 Second Harvest honored their front line workers with the unveiling of a banner provided by Feeding America. Staff was thanked for their hard work and commitment to Second Harvest throughout the pandemic by showing up every day to do what needed to be done. They have stepped up and worked tirelessly since the beginning of the pandemic, always keeping in mind the end goal of helping those in need.
In 2020, Second Harvest saw a 15 percent increase in households served across north central Minnesota. Distributing 1 million more pounds of food in 2020 over 2019 for a total of 5.8 million pounds of food distributed.
“This honor is richly deserved,” stated Susan Estee, Executive Director, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. “The staff at Second Harvest has made a huge difference in the lives of people in the region over the last 14 months and continue to work every day to end hunger in our communities.”
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank’s mission is to engage the community to end hunger. Second Harvest North Central Food Bank provides food for the hungry in their region. Through their network of local member agencies and their direct service programs, thousands of people receive a hot meal or groceries to help them get by. For more information on Second Harvest, their member services, their programs or how to help view their website at www.secondharvestncfb.com or contact them at 218-326-4420.
