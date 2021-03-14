The Itasca County Board of Commissioners held a regular session Tuesday at the Itasca County Courthouse when they received back-to-school updates from area school districts.
Grand Rapids High School Principal Matthew Dass explained how COVID-19 affected schedules, disrupted typical classroom learning, and what steps Independent School District (ISD) 318 took to keep students healthy throughout the year.
Grand Rapids schools started the year with students in the classroom but switched to a hybrid learning model on Sept. 28, 2020. The school district had to create the new hybrid model from scratch. Students split time between online distance learning and attending classes in person.
Despite all their efforts, attendance fell drastically during hybrid learning.
“We started losing our kids. We didn’t know where they were,” Dass said. “Kids didn’t know how to be hybrid students.”
The loss of structure and discipline of classroom structure three days a week was a difficult adjustment for students, according to Dass.
The school district realized a change needed to be made. Around Thanksgiving, the school district moved to a full distance learning schedule. Staff made an effort to reach out and connect with every single student. They noticed an immediate impact and increase in attendance just by reaching out.
Although they have gone through five different learning models throughout the school year, students are now back to learning in the classroom. Now, the goal is to focus on learning recovery so students can earn missed credits and move on with their typical schedule. Deer River Superintendent Jeff Pesta presented some of the challenges ISD 317 has overcome this school while dealing with the pandemic. Deer River schools started off the year with a hybrid learning model and many students have transitioned back to classroom learning full time this past week. Pesta said that while hybrid learning was not ideal, students have kept pace with benchmark tests throughout the year and he believes students will continue to maintain that pace now that they have transitioned back to classroom learning.
Deer River schools put many supports in place to ensure students stay caught up with their education, including setting up learning hubs and providing internet service to homes for distance learning. About 12 percent of students in Deer River have elected to stay home for distance learning.
Legislative conference call
The board received a legislative conference call from Rep. Spencer Igo (R-Grand Rapids) and Itasca County Lobbyist Loren Solberg.
During the call, Rep. Igo spoke about legislation he is sponsoring to establish a wolf-hunting season. In October, the Trump Administration removed federal Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves across the lower 48 states. This action handed wolf management back to individual states and tribal governments.
“We know how important it is that we manage our wolf population,” Igo said. “We’re seeing them at our deer camps and we’re hearing about them at L&M.”
Igo also discussed legislation he is working on with Sen. Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) to declare Minnesota as a mining-friendly state. The resolution titled “Mining our Future” is to establish Minnesota’s processes with permitting and regulations so projects can take place and what they mean for Minnesota’s future.
Action taken
The board motioned to approve the agreement for acquisition of business between Itasca County and Vanity Cleaners, Inc. Vanity is the owner and operating business located 29 NE Fourth Street in Grand Rapids and has operated its dry-cleaning business for a number of years. The county acquired the real property, consisting of the real estate and buildings from Vanity’s landlord for the purposes of constructing a new county jail facility. Vanity has been notified by the county that its business will be displaced as a result of the county’s acquisition and planned project.
The board also approved a contract for the fairground caretaker’s house demolition. The board motioned 4-1 to authorize the Land Department to offer the property for sale in the open market on a first come, first serve basis with terms approved by the attorney’s office and for a period of time as determined by the land commissioner.
Employee recognition
The board recognized employees who have either experienced a job change, given notice of leaving employment, received commendation, or to welcome new employees.
Cari Ann Alleman, promoted from Clerk Treasurer to Elections/Licensing Specialist, Auditor/Treasurer Department; Justin Whirley, promoted from Network Telecommunications Specialist to Senior Systems Engineer, MIS Department; new employee Zeb Hemsworth, Corrections Deputy, Sheriff Department; Jeff Braaten, promoted from GIS Analyst to GIS Coordinator, Survey & Mapping Department; new employee Ronda Patton, Public Health Nurse, Health & Human Services Department.
Consent agenda
1. Approve a Waiver of Conflict of Interest for the Cohasset Manufacturing Facility project and authorize necessary signatures.
2. Approve the Addendum to the Lease Agreement between Itasca County and Independent School District #318 extending the current lease for the time period of April 1, 2021 - Sept. 30, 2021 and authorizing the County Board Chair to sign the lease agreement.
3. Approve the Addendum to the Lease Agreement between Itasca County and Kootasca Community Action, Inc. extending the current lease for the time period of April 1, 20221 - Sept. 30, 2021 and authorize the County Board Chair to sign the lease agreement.
4. Approve the lease agreement between Itasca County and Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training for the time period of April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2024 and authorize the County Board Chair to sign the lease agreement.
5. Approve the lease agreement between Itasca County and Itasca Medical Care for the time period of April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2024 and authorize the County Board Chair to sign the lease agreement.
6. Approve the lease agreement between Itasca County and Itasca County Health & Human Services for the time period of April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2024 and authorize the County Board Chair to sign the lease agreement.
7. Schedule the 2021 County Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 3 p.m. with 15 minute appointments available from 3:15-7 p.m. and on Monday, June 21, 2021, only if necessary, to finalize any items remaining from the initial meeting. No appointments will be scheduled for the Monday, June 21, 2021 meeting.
8. Authorize IT Director/HR to post and fill the open Grade-9 Help Desk position.
9. Adopt the Resolution to County Veterans Service Office Operation Enhancement Grant Program, which approves the grant contract and authorizes all necessary signatures and oversight that the funds are disseminated appropriately for the State of Minnesota, Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, County Veterans Service Office Operation Enhancement Grant Program in the amount of $12,500.
10. Approve the purchase and installation of a new Dry Chemical System from Brothers Fire & Security in the amount of $19,249.
11. Enter into a Utility Relocation Agreement with North Itasca Electric in the amount of $59,448.40 and authorize the necessary signatures on the documents.
12. Adopt the Resolution to MnDOT Cooperative Construction Agreement No. 1044910, which authorizes Itasca County to enter into said agreement.
13. Authorize the County Engineer to enter into a professional technical service contract with WSN to provide bridge design services for culvert/bridge replacements, on CSAH 70 over Trout Creek and the Swan River, and authorize the County Engineer to execute the contract documents.
14. Authorize the County Engineer to enter into a professional technical service contract with Erickson Engineering to provide bridge design services for culvert/bridge replacements on CSAH 68 and CR 439 over Splithand Creek, and authorize the County Engineer to execute the contract documents.
15. Authorize the County Engineer to enter into a professional technical service contract with LHB to provide bridge design services for a bridge replacement on CR 336 over the Prairie River and authorize the County Engineer to execute the contract documents.
16. Award contract 65204 for C.S.A.H. 52 Grading & Aggregate Base to the lowest responsible bidder, Kern and Tabery, Inc., in the amount of $2,586,916.40 and authorize the required signatures on the contract documents.
17. Adopt the Resolution to Repurchase of the North Five Feet (N. 5’) of Lot Eighteen (18) and all of Lot Nineteen (19), Block Four (4), SOUTHERN ADDITION TO NASHWAUK to Karen Kingsbury.
18. Adopt the Resolution Re: Approve the Conveyance to the City of Warba, Feeley Township and Sago Township, which amends Resolution 2020-49, dated Nov.17, 2020 for conveyance of Tax-Forfeited lands for an “Authorized Public Use.”
19. Approve the contract for demolition of the Itasca County Fairgrounds caretaker house and construction of a campground host site to be awarded to Deer River Trucking, Inc., the lowest responsible bidder at $17,000, and authorize necessary signatures.
