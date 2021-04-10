“Anyone that eats is welcome, no income requirements, no forms to fill out,” Sue Hilgedick, Ruby’s Pantry site leader of Cohasset said. “If someone were driving by, and they wanted to get a share, they are welcome.”
Ruby’s Pantry in Cohasset started in July of 2011, and the next drive-thru event will be Tuesday, April 20, 2021, starting at about 2:30 p.m.
“Hoping to be back in the parking lot of Our Reedemer’s Lutheran Church,” Hilgedick said, who has been the site leader for seven years this fall. “The only month we had to cancel, was a year ago in March when the pandemic started. It happened so fast, and it happened the day before our scheduled delivery.”
She continued, “At that time, we were delivering the food out of the Cohasset Community Center. Starting in April, we were doing a drive-thru in the parking lot of Our Reedemer’s, which was from April through October. Then we were able to work out with the Community Center, and have a limited number of people inside.”
With each share, Hilgedick’s volunteer group receives $2, and Ruby’s Pantry $18. With some of their funds, they invested in three more wagons.
“We’ve used wagons to get the shares into the cars, and 40 heavy-duty totes,” Hilgedick said. “With up to 30 volunteers.”
“And then we had another crew outside that would load in people’s cars. The parking lot at the church gets really icy, and we didn’t want to take the chance for someone falling and getting hurt, or someone to stop too quickly,” she said. “It’s very hard work to do it the way we have been doing it for the Winter. We put the food in the totes, and the volunteers are loading that into the people’s cars. We are handling it so many times, but we didn’t want to give it up for the winter.”
Hilgedick said she is always looking for more volunteers.
“When we are at the church, we need fewer volunteers, and it goes just so slick,” she explained. “I don’t know if we will ever be able to get back inside, like we have done in the past. We may have to do it like we did it last winter.”
The food is all donations. Ruby’s Pantry is based out of North Branch and about six months ago, Ruby’s Pantry opened an additional warehouse at the Elbow Lake location. The food is trucked up to Cohasset, with Hilgedick stating she believes it has 83 sites throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“It’s a faith-based organization and Our Reedemer’s is our sponsor. We designate how many shares we want per month,” she said.
With each share, there is usually between $100-$150 of food.
“It all depends on what they have available,” Hilgedick said.
If someone wanted to be a distribution site, one would contact Ruby’s Pantry directly out of North Branch.
“They are everywhere,” HIlgedick said.
This past March, 240 shares were ordered and 228 shares were distributed.
“That is down quite a bit, from last fall. The very best month we had was last April with 400 shares. That was also the beginning of the pandemic,” Hilgedick said. “December was down to 252.”
Extra shares that are left over, go to the Remer food shelf.
“Anything we have leftover, goes to Remer, and they also share with the Longville food shelf,” she said.
Out of these shares, approximately 45 go to blessing boxes. These are shares that go to needy community members, or there are different churches, and they distribute to needy parishioners in the area.
“For every share that we sell, Ruby’s Pantry gets $18, and we get $2. My leadership committee controls where the money goes. We’ve purchased supplies, totes, wagons and paid for some of the blessing boxes. Or we have donated money in the past, to needy people that needed help for the gas or electric bills, but we don’t do that anymore. It all goes back into the community in one shape or form.”
On distribution day, the truck arrives around noon.
“Many times we start before that. Blessing Boxes are started before the general public boxes, especially the churches that are picking up four, five or six shares,” Hilgedick said.
The drive-thru event starts around 2:30 p.m. and goes until food is gone.
“Generally we are done at about 4 p.m.,” she said.
And as for support, she said it takes a village.
“If you counted all my volunteers, I probably have 130 total volunteers. It’s not the same people all the time. Over the Winter months, we had the Greenway High School Student Council members help as well. Which was a tremendous help.”
