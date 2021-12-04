While COVID rates are improving, Itasca residents encouraged to build immunity before gathering over the holidays
Itasca County Public Health is strongly encouraging unvaccinated Itasca County residents to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters as soon as possible in order to build immunity prior to holiday gathering. Vaccines for all those ages five and older are widely available in the county.
“Itasca County is in a rough stretch with COVID, but by getting vaccinated and planning ahead we still can plan to safely be with those we love over the holidays,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager. “Now is the time to act; vaccinations and boosters taken now will have time to build an immune response.”
Among Itasca County residents of all ages, 56 percent have received at least a first dose of vaccine. According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting people and help keep adults and children from getting seriously sick. COVID-19 vaccines also can reduce the risk of people spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.
“Getting everyone ages five years and older vaccinated can help the entire family, including siblings who are not eligible for vaccination and family members who may be at risk of getting very sick if they are infected,” according to the CDC.
COVID infections, which had seen explosive growth in Itasca County during October and November, have slowed slightly but remain extremely high. The most recent 14-day case rate per 10,000 Itasca residents is 98.4, down from 143.7 two weeks prior. Any infections from Thanksgiving gatherings will be evident in coming days.
Over the past seven days (Nov. 26 – Dec. 2), 202 new cases of COVID were diagnosed in Itasca County. The previous week saw 277 new infections. Eight deaths due to COVID in November bring Itasca County’s cumulative total to 99 -- four females (two in their 60s, two in their 70s) and four males (one in his 50s, one in his 60s and two in their 80s).
Access to COVID testing is highly encouraged and remains widely available in Itasca County. Scenic Rivers, Essentia Health Deer River and Grand Itasca clinics continue to offer PCR tests via nasal swab, a free Vault saliva test is available through the State of Minnesota website, and at-home rapid (antigen) tests may be purchased through local pharmacies.
“Having at-home tests on hand is a great idea for the holidays,” said Chandler. “Of course, the most effective way to stay safe and keep those you love safe is to get vaccinated and boosted. Also, consider quarantining prior to travel or visiting with relatives and friends. Be outdoors if you can. And, if you are planning something indoors, be in a large enough space that allows for social distancing and has adequate ventilation—preferably with outdoor air. Prepare to wear masks if quarters are tight.”
As concerns with the new Omicron variant of the virus grow in Minnesota and around the world, sequencing of a percentage of PCR COVID tests by the state public health lab continue in order to track progression in the state. Omicron was identified in a Hennepin County man as of Dec. 2, the first in Minnesota.
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784.
