Due to COVID-19, Project Care Free Clinics currently do not offer in-person medical visits, but they have started accepting appointments for telephone visits. Patients are requested to contact their local Project Care by 2 p.m. the day before the clinic date they are scheduling for, so they can be preregistered. Once an appointment is confirmed, a Volunteer Medical Provider will call the patient from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. the evening of the clinic. If no appointments have been scheduled, the clinic will be canceled so plan ahead. Upcoming dates are as follows:

• Hibbing - Every Thursday evening starting June 25.

Call 218-263-8549 or email mary-projectcare@qwestoffice.net by Wednesday 2 p.m. to reserve a Thursday appointment

• Grand Rapids - Every Tuesday evening starting June 23

Call 218-326-7008 or email pam-projectcare@qwestoffice.net by Monday 2 p.m. to reserve a Tuesday appointment

• Virginia - Every 2nd and 4th Wednesday evening of the month starting June 24

Call 218-741-5173 or email mlarson-projectcare@qwestoffice.net by Tuesday 2 p.m. to reserve a Wednesday appointment

Dates may be added or canceled based on need and provider availability. Check the website www.projectcarefreeclinic.com for updates. Services provided: Non Emergent Medical Care, Lab & Diagnostics (X-Ray), Medication Assistance, Sports Physicals, Behavioral Health, Diabetic Education, Chiropractic Services, Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapy, Specialty Referrals, MNSure Navigation.

