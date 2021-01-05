On Monday morning, I arrived at the police station wondering what the New Year would bring for Minnesota policing. As I sat down at my office desk one of the first orders of business was to check my e-mail. Towards the top of the list was something from the Minneosta Board of Peace Officers Standards and Training. The POST Board issues peace officer licenses to practice law enforcement.
I opened the e-mail to discover a letter informing us that half our officers could no longer practice law enforcement as their licenses had not been renewed in June. Now, we have always kept detailed police training records and I knew that Assistant Chief Steve Schaar had renewed all licenses in May. A phone call to the POST Board by Sergeant Andy Morgan revealed that the letters had been sent out in error. Something about a computer program that was supposed to reflect the Governor’s executive order extending the renewal of licenses. It really did not apply to us. Can you imagine the telephone calls that the POST Board received that morning after sending this letter out to over 400 law enforcement agencies in Minnesota? Knowing that some of the most experienced professionals in law enforcement run the POST Board, all I can say is, “stuff happens.”
With that crisis averted, the next order of business was reviewing the police reports from the long weekend. I noted that the last call of 2020 came in at 11:20 p.m. and was a request to check on the welfare of someone who had mental health issues and may be suicidal. It seems that we receive more and more of these calls each year. Sergeant Heath Smith, Officer Shaun Pomplun and Deputy Steve Snyder responded to the house.
The police report described that there was no answer at the door and the interior was dark. The officers checked the police records system for a telephone number. Every telephone number was no longer valid. Heath then phoned the person that initially asked for the welfare check. He told Heath that he had no telephone number for the person and explained that he had received a text message from the person which gave him reason for concern. Heath then asked him how it was that he had no telephone number if he had received a text message. He replied, “Well, I have a telephone number but I don’t think I should give it to you because I am his attorney.” Then he said, “Never mind. I spoke with her five minutes ago anyway.”
It certainly was the weekend for some unusual calls such as an older woman who dialed 9-1-1 asking for help. The dispatcher could not quite make out what she needed help with. He thought maybe she was having a problem with her medical alarm. When Officer Justin Edmundson arrived at the woman’s house, he learned that she was having trouble getting her television to work. He tried to help her but to no avail and suggested she contact the cable company. He offered that 9-1-1 is more appropriately used in an emergency. To this the woman replied, “My television not working is an emergency.”
Then there was the car that turned into Veteran’s Park at 3:10 a.m. Officer Ashley Moran who happened to be behind the vehicle at the time followed the vehicle into the park and stopped it. The park closed at 10 p.m. She recognized the driver as someone whose driver’s license was revoked. In fact, officers had ticketed the man three times previously for driving with a revoked license. This time the officer would be towing his car and bringing him to jail. The female passenger objected, claiming that she had just purchased the car from him that day. She does not have a driver’s license and she had no paperwork supporting her claim. In fact, she had been with him the previous times he had been ticketed for driving without a valid license.
The car was towed and the driver was taken to jail. The jail would not take him as they are limiting inmate’s potential exposure to COVID. We don’t blame them. Later, Monday morning, the couple came to the police station, shouting, cursing and telling the sergeant that the police department had no right to tow the vehicle and that they were going to file auto theft charges against the police department.
Another case from the weekend started with two men driving to Marble to purchase marijuana. On the way back to Coleraine, the driver started elbowing the passenger in the face. In the ensuing struggle, the driver lost control and drove his car into the ditch on Highway 169. A passing motorist stopped and gave the two a ride to Coleraine. When the Good Samaritan asked the passenger how his face got to be bloody he told her that he was injured when the car went into the ditch.
The man who had assaulted the other then stole a snowmobile from a house and rode it into Grand Rapids where he abandoned it. He then knocked on a door, told the resident that he had rolled his snowmobile over and asked for a ride to the hospital as he had frostbitten his foot. He had one shoe on and his other foot was barefoot. When asked about this he said he lost his shoe when he rolled over the snowmobile. The resident gave him a ride to the Grand Itasca Hospital Emergency Room, dropping him off at the entrance. The man disappeared before being treated.
Sometime later, Officer Gary O’Brien responded to a call from an employee of Madden’s Dutch Room on Fourth Street Northwest. She told Gary that her car had been stolen from the parking lot. Gary had the vehicle’s license plate number entered into the nationwide crime computer. A few hours later the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department contacted him. It seems that the car thief, the same man who had assaulted his buddy and stole the snowmobile, had also stolen the car from Maddens, driving it to the Hennepin County Medical Center. There he sought treatment for his severely frostbitten foot. He checked himself into the hospital using another name. The name was that of his brother who is currently incarcerated in state prison.
These were not half the calls from the weekend that were a bit unusual. It really does make us wonder, “What will 2021 bring?”
