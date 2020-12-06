This week since Minnesota announced the COVID-19 exposure app COVIDaware MN, over 230,000 Minnesotans have downloaded it. Within two days of the app’s November 23 launch, it reached the #3 most popular utilities app in the iPhone App Store.
“Every community is safer when we collectively take steps to care for each other during this pandemic,” said Governor Walz. “Strong adoption of this important tool will make sure Minnesotans have as much information about potential exposure as possible so they can help protect the people around them, even those they don’t know.”
Continued growth and adoption is expected as COVIDaware MN’s partners encourage Minnesotans to use the exposure notification technology. Today, Google will send push notifications to Android users to let them know that Minnesota has an exposure notification app available for them to download.
COVIDaware MN has strong support throughout the state, and works best when local organizations lead adoption for their communities. Eight universities and colleges are partnering with Minnesota to encourage adoption of COVIDaware MN, and many more are conducting outreach to their communities. Alongside partnerships with higher education institutions, Minnesota is working with health organizations and trusted faith community partners to encourage the adoption of COVIDaware MN.
Minnesotans can learn more about the app on the COVIDaware MN website, and download it today from the Google Play or App Store.
What Minnesotans are saying about COVIDaware MN:
Thomas C. Kingsley, MD MPH MS; Chief Epidemiologist and Chief Health Officer PathCheck Foundation; Assistant Professor of Medicine and Physician at Mayo Clinic
“The COVIDaware App will be essential to preventing COVID transmission and saving Minnesotan lives. With more than 40% of all COVID transmissions occurring in those without symptoms this technology is one of our only tools to notify individuals who may have been unknowingly exposed and spreading disease themselves. The great news is this technology can do this without using any personal or location information. The countries and US states that have released this technology have taken a big step closer to simultaneously making their communities safer and providing a path for the economy to stay open. Well done Minnesota!”
NorthPoint Health & Wellness, Minneapolis, MN:
“NorthPoint Health & Wellness Center supports COVIDaware MN as an innovative tool to increase the effectiveness and timeliness of notifying people that they may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. This technology, we believe, will be especially beneficial for communities of color and younger community members. We are looking forward to partnering with the state to realize the full impact of this technology.”
Shayne Mandle, President & CEO of The Medical Alley Association (MAA):
“As the Medical Alley community works tirelessly with our public health officials to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, we salute Governor Walz and our state’s leadership in the release of Minnesota’s new COVIDaware app. While protecting the privacy and security of our citizens, this tool provides unique additional support in this fight and furthers the legacy of innovation that has made Minnesota’s Medical Alley The Global Epicenter of Health Innovation and Care.”
Lucas Nesse, President and CEO of the Minnesota Council of Health Plans
“This is technology Minnesotans can easily utilize to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The notification of potential exposure will help individuals quickly take action to isolate themselves and reduce the risk of infecting others.”
Mayor Emily Larson, City of Duluth:
“This winter it is critical that people make the best decisions about how to keep themselves and their loved ones heathy. COVIDaware MN is an easy, convenient, and safe app for individuals to know if they have potentially had a COVID-19 exposure. I downloaded this app on my own phone, found it simple and easy to activate and feel greater security in understanding my, and my family’s, risk of infection.”
“Please download the app if you are able, visit one of the many testing sites throughout the state, wear a mask, wash your hands often, and stay safe so that we can all do our part to put an end to this pandemic.”
Mayor Jacob Frey, City of Minneapolis:
“Cities are often on the frontlines in the fight to combat the spread of COVID-19, and Minneapolis residents are collectively committed to doing their part. We need to continue stepping up for our neighbors and our communities, and that means using every available tool to track exposure and drive a strong public health response. COVIDaware MN is a key component for doing exactly that.”
Devinder Malhotra, Minnesota State Chancellor:
“Our top priorities at each of our 37 colleges and universities is the safety and health of our faculty, staff, and students and helping our students achieve their educational goals. Encouraging everyone within our communities to download the COVIDaware MN app is an effective way to ensure all contact tracing is effective and virus spread can be kept to a minimum. This is the time to work together and take care of one another.”
Raymond Burns, President, Leech Lake Tribal College:
“Native communities nationwide have been hit hard by the Coronavirus Pandemic. That’s why Leech Lake Tribal College supports the use of the COVIDaware MN app. COVIDaware MN is a safe, secure and non-invasive way to share information that will help stop the spread of the coronavirus and for the communities that Leech Lake Tribal College serves, this is crucial. Students, staff and faculty from all colleges should sign onboard with COVIDaware MN because the only way we slow down and eventually stop this pandemic is as a team.”
Adam Stock Spilker, Rabbi, Mount Zion:
“We need all of the innovative tools possible to save lives. This app provides real-time information that will help all Minnesotans if everyone downloads and uses it today. The faith community has an opportunity and responsibility to promote this app with congregants. We can help people put their trust in this tool as a way to love our neighbors as ourselves.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.