Minnesota officials anticipate receiving money soon to send out for enhanced unemployment payments to people out of work due to the coronavirus.
Federal approval came Saturday, a swift turnaround after Minnesota applied late last week for a program that will provide $300 more per week in unemployment payments. The extra assistance will be retroactive for the past month and could last well into September.
The federal government had been adding $600 per week to state unemployment payments, but that allowance expired in late July.
Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove tweeted Sunday that the U.S. treasury is expected to forward money for the program to Minnesota soon. Once it’s in hand, the state agency will start processing payments.
Grove declined to offer additional comment on Sunday.
The money will go to people whose jobs were disrupted directly by the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed to contain the virus spread.
Eligible recipients won’t have to apply for the additional help. The awards will be included in weekly checks.
