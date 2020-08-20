MaskUpItasca is in need of people to make fabric back-to-school masks for children who are returning to in-person classrooms.
Itasca County area school districts are implementing hybrid (some students at home, some students in-person in the classroom) instruction models in response to COVID19. Students returning to the classroom will be required to wear a face covering.
In preparing for returning to the classroom, it has been determined that approximately 4,000 school-age child size fabric masks will be needed.
Child-size masks are smaller than adult size, typically the fabric is cut 5”x7.5” or 5”x8” and the elastic is 6” for each side.
There are proposed patterns and instructions, and links to YouTube videos for suggestions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=21&v=9tBg0Os5FWQ&feature=emb_logo+
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcNL95YgxBM
Through grant funding secured by the Mask Up Itasca group, fabric and supplies for back-to-school masks is available to volunteers at P&D Sewing at 512 South Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids. 218-326-2935
Completed back-to-school masks may also be dropped off at P&D Sewing.
Distribution of the back-to-school masks to students will be coordinated through each student’s school district.
For more information, contact ElderCircle at 218-999-9233 ext. 277 or ecircle@eldercircle.org
