The State of Minnesota has delivered a one-time shipment of 22,000 disposable masks to the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce offices in the Depot Building in Grand Rapids for distribution to any Itasca County area businesses. There is no charge to businesses to receive these masks.
Distribution of these masks by Chamber Staff will begin on Wednesday, July 29, and will continue until the supply is exhausted. The masks are being distributed in lots of up to 250 per request.
Distribution will take place on a first come-first served basis and the masks must be physically picked up at the Chamber Information Center during regular business hours. Regular business hours for the Chamber Information Center are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. located at 1 NW Third Street in Grand Rapids.
