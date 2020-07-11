“Estimates would say if we all wore masks out in public, we would likely reduce transmission by 50%.”
That is the message Dr. Dan Soular, Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital Vice President of Medical Affairs, relayed during a local media briefing Thursday.
The briefing focused on how wearing a mask in public can reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19 to others.
As of noon Monday, July 6, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases among Itasca residents was at 64, with no additional deaths, said Kelly Chandler, department manager for Itasca County Public Health. On Thursday, Chandler reported that there were 68 residents that have tested positive. Total deaths among Itasca County residents related to COVID-19 have remained at 12. Ages of those testing positive range between 6 and 94. Chandler said it is known that some of the cases have ties to other communities and states.
Dr. Soular addressed misconceptions regarding wearing masks. In a comparison that many in the Northland can relate, he said masks are like hockey nets. If you’re facing a slap shot, you hope there is a goalie in front of the net to stop it.
As workplaces open up and employees are required to wear masks during the work day, Dr. Soular dismissed any perceptions that masks can be harmful to one’s health.
“We have surgeons and nurses who wear masks 8 hours a day and they are fine, safe and healthy. It’s inconvenient, but we’ll get through this.”
Nathan Lane, store manager at the Grand Rapids SuperOne grocery store, said their employees were required to wear masks starting April 11 and he expects this to continue. At first, Lane said employees and vendors were opposed to the requirement but with education they now understand why it’s mandatory.
Every evening, SuperOne sanitizes all their carts with bleach and the store has set up sanitization stations for customers. Among the 3,000 employees working for 40 stores within the SuperOne chain, Lane reported there has only been one positive case of COVID-19.
John Rajala, President of Rajala Companies of Bigfork and Deer River (home of Minnesota Timber & Millwork branded products) also participated in the media briefing. Rajala said when the pandemic first hit he feared what he would do if his business couldn’t operate. When the business was deemed essential, Rajala took actions to make operations continue safely. This included cleaning equipment and requiring employees to wear face coverings.
“We upped our game.”
Rajala said he’s noticed two different customer groups - the local folks who are more conservative and don’t like wearing masks and the Twin Cities people who probably wear masks in their home towns but when they come up north they’re less likely to wear them.
Rajala said he is appreciative of the new initiative Mask Up Itasca to encourage masking to help keep his business, and others, in operation.
Speaking on behalf of the Mask Up Itasca Project, Alie McInerney, communications association with the Blandin Foundation, said the initiative was started by a group of volunteers about a month ago to reinforce stories and information to encourage people to make positive choices about masking. Several local businesses have joined and are displaying “Itasca Strong” signs and have set up masking stations. To get teens onboard, Mask Up Itasca has been promoting a “masky” challenge which requests that teens take a mask selfie photo and submit it to be entered into a contest.
When asked how many visitors to the Itasca County area were tested positive during the holiday weekend, Chandler reported “at least six.” She said those individuals will be interviewed by the Minnesota Department of Health to determine who they were in contact with during their stay.
“What we do know, is that community spread is the No. 1 way (COVID-19) is spread now,” said Chandler. “That is why masking is needed.”
While there is no masking ordinance as of yet in Itasca County, Dr. Soular said all masks - no matter what cloth material - will help protect people from spreading COVID-19.
“Itasca County needs to be vigilant if we want it to stay a place that is stable or better, if we want our neighbors to get back to their employment and if we want to enjoy all that our communities have to offer. We ask the community and our visitors to continue to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Please social distance, wash your hands, stay home when sick, cover your coughs and sneezes, and wear a mask in public spaces,” reminded Chandler.
As of Friday, July 10, the state reported a total of 40,767 positive cases with 1,495 deaths associated with COVID-19. Of those deaths, 1,166 were among individuals who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, total cases hospitalized as of Friday were 227 with 124 in intensive care.
Itasca County’s Message Center is available for those with COVID-related issues and needs at 218-327-6784. Response calls will be made between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
