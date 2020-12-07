Representative-elect Spencer Igo, R-Grand Rapids, and State Senator Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, hosted a roundtable discussion with local small businesses on Wednesday morning to hear about how Governor Walz’s latest round of shutdowns are impacting the local economy.

The meeting was held virtually, via Zoom, and included local bars, restaurants, and fitness centers.

“Today’s meeting with local businesses was important for Senator Eichorn and I to gain a better understanding about how onerous shutdowns have negatively impacted our local economy,” said Representative-elect Igo. “These main street restaurants, stores, and businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and provide goods, services, and jobs to our friends, family, and neighbors. Now, more than ever, we need to work together to get help to these establishments that are so beloved by our community.”

On the call, businesses discussed the ways they have gone above and beyond state health recommendations by making significant investments in cleaning supplies, air filters, plexiglass, and more. Businesses also shared with Senator Eichorn and Representative-elect Igo that they are committed to protecting the health of employees and customers and are worried about how the shutdowns will impact their ability to keep employees on the payroll during the holiday season.

“The recent Walz shutdown once again has big government picking winners and losers” said Senator Eichorn. “These one size fits all mandates were shown at Wednesday’s round table not to work as none of the establishments on the call have had one case tied back to their establishments despite thousands of recorded visits. We are very concerned about our local economies and the jobs they provide. This meeting was important for us to be able to listen so we can carry the voice of Northern Minnesota down to St. Paul to provide the relief our community needs.”

Senator Eichorn and Representative-elect Igo are encouraging the local community to do its part to support restaurants and other small businesses in the area by purchasing gift-cards, ordering food for takeout, and anything else that will help keep businesses open and members of the community employed.

