Most of the data used to understand the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota went the wrong way this week.
The number of active, confirmed COVID-19 cases hit pandemic highs on Thursday.
The count of new cases remains steeply on the rise this week, although some of that was due to higher testing levels.
The Health Department tweaked the way it reported on hospitalizations and intensive care patients due to COVID-19, moving from a daily, net bed count to reporting the number of new admissions to hospitals and intensive care units each day.
The numbers show admissions rising, especially among patients that don’t need intensive care.
Overall, it paints a picture that the pandemic is far from over, a point state public health officials have been hammering at for weeks as they plead with Minnesotans to wear masks in indoor public spaces, socially distance, wash their hands and generally stay out of crowds.
Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:
1,988 deaths
93,012 positive cases, 83,862 off isolation
1,873,867 tests, 1,336,851 people tested
Halloween ‘buzzkill’
Besides the tough numbers, public health leaders this week have also urged Minnesotans to explore alternatives to traditional Halloween festivities and trick-or-treating to avoid the disease, per the guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For COVID-19 watchers, it’s no surprise that the new guidelines recommend staying away from traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, big indoor costume parties and haunted houses where screaming, saliva droplets and all, is a staple of the experience.
In urging virus-safe Halloweening, state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann paused Wednesday as she spoke to admit: “Man, I feel like the public health buzzkill.” She quickly corrected herself: “It’s the virus that’s the buzzkill.”
Ehresmann and other health officials are expecting cases to rise further from get-togethers and other informal events during the Labor Day weekend, when people may have let down their guard against COVID-19.
They also have a new set of concerns — state high school sports officials this week agreed to stage fall seasons in football and volleyball weeks after saying they would postpone those seasons so as not to spread the disease.
Worries rise around college students, kids
People in their 20s make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — approaching 22,600 since the pandemic began, including more than 12,600 infections among people ages 20-24.
The numbers help explain why experts remain particularly concerned about young adults as spreaders of the virus.
While less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry youth and young adults will spread it to grandparents and other vulnerable populations and that spread could hamper attempts to reopen campuses completely to in-person teaching.
The number of high school-age children confirmed with the disease has also grown, with more than 8,700 total cases among children ages 15 to 19 since the pandemic began.
With many schools in Minnesota attempting to teach in-person, officials say they are especially concerned about the rising numbers of teens becoming infected and how that could affect decisions to keep school buildings open.
Earlier this week, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said her department is receiving more than 60 reports daily of new cases affecting schools, although that doesn’t mean the spread is taking place at the school.
“We’re very concerned about what we’re seeing in the data. Educators have worked very hard to create a safe working plan, but the plan only works if we’re working together,” Ehresmann said Wednesday, adding that “it won’t be too much longer until many schools have difficult decisions to make.”
‘Virus doesn’t care where the state line is’
Regionally, southern and central Minnesota and the Twin Cities suburbs have driven much of the increase in new cases while Hennepin and Ramsey counties show some of the slowest case growth in the state.
Hot spots have included southwestern Minnesota, where 75 cases have been traced to a late-August wedding in Lyon County that officials describe now as the state’s largest single social spreader event.
On Wednesday, Ehresmann said investigators have identified 35 cases tied directly to a recent funeral in Martin County, and they expect more. Seventeen other cases are linked to the church where the funeral services were held, including cases among church staff.
In Waseca, Minnesota officials have confirmed an outbreak of more than 120 cases at the federal women’s prison there, which they said began when federal authorities transferred people into the facility from outside the state who had COVID-19.
Southeastern Minnesota, specifically Winona, has been another hot spot as students return to college at Winona State and other schools. The problem has been compounded by similar outbreaks nearby across the Mississippi River at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday extended his statewide mask mandate through late November in response to the rising COVID-19 caseload.
The virus doesn’t care where the state line is,” Ehresmann said. “The virus cares about where people are gathering together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Have a "Get Tested" day, dramatically ramp up testing, and guess what, cases surge. Then on top of it, act surprised! What a meaningless metric by which to run the world...especially our schools. After 9 months the coronas have yet to kill a school age kid...yet what do we do? Isolate those perfectly healthy kids, forcing 'em to stay home depriving them of necessary, irreplaceable school age developmental school age experiences. Amazing logic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.