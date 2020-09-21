Minnesota health officials reported more than 2,200 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend — including a single-day record increase of 1,318 cases in Sunday’s report, pushing the state's total past 90,000.
Minnesota also saw 15 more COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend — 13 on Saturday, two on Sunday. Nine of the 15 deaths were residents of long-term care facilities.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota stayed relatively steady, while the number of those patients being treated in ICUs fell.
Sunday marked the fourth consecutive day that the daily Minnesota Department of Health update included more than 20,000 test results — still a relatively high number even as testing has increased in recent months.
But the number of test results reported Sunday dropped by more than 1,000 from the previous day — while the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by nearly 400. That suggests the record high number of new cases isn't just a result of increased testing.
It comes as state officials have been on the lookout for a possible increase in cases tied to Labor Day weekend gatherings two weeks ago — about the length of time when any spread of the coronavirus at those gatherings would start showing up in test results.
The state saw a jump in cases following the July Fourth holiday. Officials also worry about a one-two punch this fall and winter from COVID-19 and the typical flu season.
Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:
1,965 deaths (two new)
90,017 confirmed cases (1,318 new); 81,336 off isolation
248 still hospitalized, 123 in ICUs
1,838,392 tests, 1,303,475 people tested
Health Department investigators last week started going door-to-door in randomly selected neighborhoods in the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota as part of a statewide study to find out where COVID-19 is more prevalent.
They’ll ask questions about where people spend time, whether anyone in the house has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and what information they'd like about the virus. They'll also offer free nasal swabs and serology tests.
