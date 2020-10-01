Days after Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll passed 2,000, state Health Department numbers continue to paint a picture of a pandemic that is far from over.
Wednesday’s data showed new hospital admissions remained high, at levels not seen since early June. Active confirmed cases of the disease continue to trend higher than at any point in the pandemic.
Before this week ends, Minnesota is likely to reach 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the pandemic.
Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:
2,036 deaths
99,134 positive cases, 89,392 off isolation
2,030,167 tests, 1,414,701 people tested
5.4 percent seven-day positivity rate
State public health authorities say outbreaks are being driven now largely by formal and informal get-togethers among friends, families and co-workers who are not staying vigilant against the disease.
The state is starting to see the surge officials expected from Labor Day weekend gatherings, sporting events and college student meetups before the start of fall semester, Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, told reporters Wednesday.
“It’s a function of what happened at the beginning of September … but sort of the ongoing ripple effect of community transmission we’ve seen all summer,” she said.
Analysts are seeing higher numbers even on days of the week with typically low case counts. The highs and lows are both rising. “That escalating roller coaster effect is definitely in place, and we’re concerned about the activity that we’re continuing to see,” she added.
The deaths reported Wednesday put Minnesota’s toll to 2,036. Among those who’ve died, about 72 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities; nearly all had underlying health problems.
Of the 99,134 cases of the disease confirmed in the pandemic to date, about 90 percent have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Ehresmann on Wednesday also called on Minnesotans to get a flu shot, noting that public health authorities are concerned about a one-two punch of COVID-19 and flu outbreaks this fall and through the winter.
The state order in the spring that shut down retail stores, salons and indoor dining at restaurants because of COVID-19 also helped squelch the spring flu season, she noted. With bars, eateries and other retail operations partially reopened now to indoor business, officials are uneasy about what might happen now.
