More than 10 percent of area children ages 5 to 11 have received at least their first dose of COVID vaccine, helping to raise the percentage of the entire Itasca County population vaccinated from 54 to 56 percent.
As of Nov. 24, the 14-day case rate per 10,000 Itasca residents stood at 118.8, down from 143.7 the week before. Over the past seven days, 253 new cases of COVID were diagnosed in the county and the number of neighbors passing away due to COVID increased to 97.
“We can see signs of more people in our communities taking precautions, and that’s exactly what’s needed right now,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager. “Wearing masks, keeping distance from others if indoors, and getting vaccinated is a choice we make for ourselves and for others. Itasca County remains in extreme danger from spreading COVID infections and it’s up to each of us to turn it around. Please stay strong, Itasca residents!
“The Thanksgiving season is a perfect time to thank each other for being careful and for doing everything they can to interrupt and, hopefully soon, drive COVID into the ground and into history.”
Vaccines remain available at pharmacies, clinics and special public health events throughout Itasca County. Youth may access vaccines through their physicians. For more local information, visit the county’s website at www.co.itasca.mn.us.
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784.
