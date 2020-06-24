Itasca County saw one additional laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the county’s total number of infected residents to 60, according to Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Health department manager. This additional case will be reflected on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website in coming days.
Itasca County stakeholders continue to support residents and business in the area in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. For example, a special effort is under way by Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency and partners to distribute free food at no cost to families and individuals in need.
On Thursday, June 25, a 17-pound box of produce will be distributed to families and individuals in Deer River and Grand Rapids.
Deer River’s distribution will be in the Northern Star Co-op parking lot, next to the Cenex station. The estimated start time is 3:30 p.m., subject to change based on delivery. People are asked not to arrive before 3:15 p.m. To receive a box, AEOA asks that you make less than 300% of the federal poverty limit or have an urgent need due to COVID-19. (Poverty guidelines can be found online at https://aspe.hhs.gov/2020-poverty-guidelines.) Boxes are available on a first-come, first-served basis and available until gone.
The Grand Rapids distribution will take place in the parking lot south of Central Square Mall, near M&H Station. Please approach from Third St NW (near Chamber of Commerce), enter the lot by First Ave NW, exit near M&H. The estimated start time is 3:30 p.m., subject to change based on delivery. Please do not arrive before 3:15. These food boxes are intended for those who earn less than 300% of the federal poverty limit or have an urgent need due to COVID-19 (see https://aspe.hhs.gov/2020-poverty-guidelines). Boxes are available on a first-come, first served basis and available until gone.
Itasca County’s Message Center is available for those with COVID-related issues and needs at 218-327-6784. Response calls will be made between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
