New cases of COVID-19 infection among Itasca County residents continue to hover at a concerning, but improved, level. Over the past week, 58 new cases were identified and 107 over the past two weeks. Using the 14-day average per 10,000 residents, Itasca County cases continue to measure in the 20s as they have since the beginning of 2021.
Itasca residents with at least one dose of COVID vaccine currently number 1,402 and 148 of these recipients also have received their second dose.
“Even as federal guidance continues to evolve, Itasca County residents should know that if you are in a priority group with higher risk (e.g., older or underlying health conditions), you will be contacted by your health care provider when it is your turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager.
Steps an individual can take to get ready for vaccination include: 1) ensure that you have a primary care physician and that you are signed up for any online or text-based communications tools offered by your clinic, and 2) decide whether or not you will choose to take the vaccine.
Some workers and workplaces also are higher priority because of the nature of their role in the community and will be alerted through their employer that they will receive priority vaccination. For Itasca residents at lower risk, widespread announcements will be made when vaccines are available for them.
There will be enough vaccine for every person who wants it. Itasca County is well coordinated and ready as more vaccine becomes available. Still, the whole process will take months.
“Please do not call our clinics, hospitals and public health about timing of your vaccination,” said Chandler. “Increased calls to our facilities about vaccines has slowed down access to care for those who need it urgently. Again, we will reach out to different populations when it is your turn. Stay strong, Itasca!”
Itasca residents with questions or concerns, especially those beyond vaccine availability, may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784. Current local data and information also can be found at the county’s website here: https://www.co.itasca.mn.us/798/COVID-19-Coronavirus-Information
