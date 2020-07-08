As of noon Monday, July 6, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases among Itasca residents remains stable at 64, with no additional deaths, said Kelly Chandler, department manager for Itasca County Public Health.
Some non-residents, however, did again test positive over the weekend while in Itasca County, said Chandler.
“When a contact investigation is completed, and if there were close contacts in Itasca, involved people will be notified that they were in contact with a known positive COVID-19 case and will be offered instructions to stay safe and prevent further spread.”
Across the state, public health officials are seeing a significant shift in the ages of those infected with COVID-19. As of Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health announced 8,474 Minnesotans in their 20s have tested positive, followed by those in their 30s.
“While we know that those in their twenties and thirties are less likely to die (only two twenty-somethings have died from COVID in Minnesota), they logically are a significant and highly mobile source,” said Chandler.
“It’s also important to notice that community spread with an unknown source has become the most common way that the virus is shared—more than long-term care, more than among health care workers.
“Itasca County needs to be vigilant if we want it to stay a place that is stable or better, if we want our neighbors to get back to their employment and if we want to enjoy all that our communities have to offer. We ask the community and our visitors to continue to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Please social distance, wash your hands, stay home when sick, cover your coughs and sneezes, and wear a mask in public spaces.”
Itasca County’s Message Center is available for those with COVID-related issues and needs at 218-327-6784. Response calls will be made between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
