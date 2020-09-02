As area families prepare for students to return to school, the local COVID-19 infection rate in Itasca County continues to rise. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, Itasca County Health received news of its 200th county resident testing positive.
According to Anna Anttila, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Itasca County, recent local cases have occurred across ages and communities.
“Every person, every choice matters when it comes to stopping the spread of COVID in Itasca County,” said Anttila. “We can turn this around so our children can continue to attend school and so that we go into the fall and winter resilient. We know what to do: wear face coverings, keep physical distance, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick.”
On Friday, Aug. 28, Itasca County Public Health and Essentia Health announced that they were aware of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Comstock Court, an independent, senior apartment complex in Deer River owned by Essentia Health. No additional positive cases have been identified there since cases were identified and quarantine and contact tracing began.
ElderCircle, in partnership with the MaskUpItasca initiative, announced that it will double efforts to sew masks for children. Already, volunteer sewers have picked up fabric and supplies to create 4,000 pediatric masks and 1,500 have been produced and delivered.
Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation and Blandin Foundation have provided grants to double this.
Fabric and supplies for 4,000 more back-to-school masks are available to volunteers at P&D Sewing, 512 South Pokegama Avenue in Grand Rapids. Completed back-to-school masks may be dropped off at P&D Sewing for distribution to schools throughout the county.
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784.
