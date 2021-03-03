An Itasca County Public Health Vaccination Clinic will take place Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 9-11:45 a.m. at the IRC Building (1209 SE 2nd Avenue, Grand Rapids, MN 55744).

You must register, no walk-ins will be taken.

Registration works better on a computer, not on an iPad or cell phone

You will need an email account to register.

You must be 65+ to register

All appointments must be done online. Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge is the browser that works best for the link, and desktops work much better than phones in navigating the online system. Here is the link to register: https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/0514296074

You will need to provide some information when you register:

  • Demographics
  • Insurance Information – you do not need to upload your insurance card
  • Health History
  • Symptoms

You will receive an email confirmation of your scheduled appointment. 

