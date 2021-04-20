Itasca County Public Health will host a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the IRA Civic Center (1401 NW Third Avenue, Grand Rapids) for anyone 18 years of age and older.

The clinic will be offering the Moderna vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointment pre-registration is encouraged by visiting www.co.itasca.mn.us for an appointment time. 

For more information or help registering, contact the public health COVID-19 information line at 218-327-6784.

 

