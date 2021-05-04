Itasca County Public Health has opened a COVID vaccination clinics for anyone ages 18 and up (do not register if you are younger than 18 as your appointment will be cancelled).
To register, copy and paste one of the following links into Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge:
· Tuesday, May 4 (Moderna) at Itasca Community College from 10 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/1652950607
· Wednesday, May 5 (Moderna) at Itasca Community College from 10 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/6769530521
· Friday, May 7 (Johnson & Johnson) at the Itasca Resource Center from 12 - 3:30 p.m. https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/2653376109
· Thursday, May 13 (Johnson & Johnson) at the Keewatin Community Center from 4 - 6 p.m. https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/5126689077
· Monday, May 17 (Johnson & Johnson) at the Kiesler Wellness Center from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/7012733569
· Saturday, May 22 (Moderna) at the IRA Civic Center from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/1912606599
· Sunday, May 23 (Johnson & Johnson) at the Bethany Lutheran Church from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/1560224933
If you have questions, call the public health COVID Information line at 218-327-6784.
