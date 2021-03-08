Itasca County Public Health is holding a vaccination clinic at the IRC Building in Grand Rapids on Friday, March 12, 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., for those 65 years or older. The vaccine is free for everyone regardless of insurance or immigration status.
Registration is required and walk-ins will not be allowed. Registration works best on a computer, not on an iPad or cell phone. An email account is required to register. Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge are the best browsers to use for the link to register and desktops work much better than phones in navigating the online system. The link to register is https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/0514296074.
Those registering will be asked to consent to the Emergency Use Authorization form from the Centers for Disease Control on the Moderna Vaccine. Applicants will also need to provide other information such as demographics, insurance information, health history and symptoms. After registering, a person will receive an email confirmation that a scheduled appointment has been made.
Those who do not have access to technology to register should call ElderCircle at 218-999-9233 (press zero). ElderCircle is open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will answer calls and assist during these times. Should someone not answer, leave a message as they may be busy assisting another caller. Someone will return calls as soon as possible. Callers should be advised that they may receive a call back from an unknown number as some ElderCircle staff are working remotely.
What to expect when getting a vaccine:
People trained to give the vaccine will walk you through the process.
You need to get two doses to be protected. The person who gives you the vaccine will tell you when to get your second dose. Both doses must be the same kind of vaccine.
You will be monitored after you get the vaccine for any serious side effects.
You will receive a vaccine card when you get your vaccine. This will identify which kind of vaccine you get (Pfizer or Moderna). This is important for your second dose.
It is your choice to get the vaccine.
Common side effects after getting the vaccine include:
Sore arm
Muscle aches
Tiredness
Headache
Fever/chills
Even after getting vaccinated, it is still recommended that people help keep the community safe by wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently, staying six feet apart from others and staying home if you feel sick.
More information is available online at mn.gov/vaccine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.