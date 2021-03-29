The next COVID-19 vaccination clinic is March 31, 2021. The clinic link is: https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/reg/3261605392

This clinic is open to anyone 18 and older.

The link above will get you to the registration page. If your default browser is Google Chrome, you may Ctrl + click on the link directly; if not, you will need to copy and paste the link into Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. Registration needs to be completed in 15 minutes or your session will time out and you need to start the registration again. 

For questions on scheduling, please email Vaccine Scheduling at vaccinescheduling@itasca.onmicrosoft.com 

If someone requires assistance with computer registration, they may contact ElderCircle at (218)999-9233, or Itasca County Public Health (218)327-6784 to sign-up for assistance.    

Thrifty White Drug (https://www.thriftywhite.com/covid19vaccine), Walmart (https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302), Bigfork Valley Hospital (218-743-4444, Option 4) and Scenic Rivers Health Center (218-361-3274) are also vaccinating people in your priority groups.  Your employees may choose a vaccination at any of these sites based upon availability.

 

