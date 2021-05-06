More than half of Itasca County residents (51 percent) now have at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with access expanding through events at worksites and community centers across the area.
Itasca County Public Health will be hosting clinics offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine during the month of May. To secure an appointment, visit the county website at www.co.itasca.mn.us or the Itasca County Public Health Facebook page. Walk-ins are possible as supplies last.
- Friday, May 7, 12:00-3:30 at Itasca Resource Center, 1209 SE 2nd Ave, Grand Rapids
- Thursday, May 13, 4:00–6:00, including Moderna, at Keewatin Community Center, 215 N 1st St., Keewatin
- Monday, May 17, 10:30-2:00 at Kiesler Wellness Center, 3130 SE 2nd Ave, Grand Rapids
- Sunday, May 23, 10:30-12:30 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 33297 MN State Hwy. 6, Deer River
Organizations wishing to arrange a vaccination event may call the county’s COVID message line at 218-327-6784. COVID vaccines also remain available at area clinics and through local pharmacies.
“Right now, the rate of spread of COVID in Itasca County is faster than the spread of vaccination and we’ve got to turn that around,” said Kelly Chandler, division manager, Itasca County Public Health. “It is critical that we do both right now – stay safe and get vaccinated. We have neighbors who are still battling the long-term effects of this virus and even more who are getting sick and hospitalized or in the ICU. We are definitely not out of the woods yet, but we can be soon if we stay strong.”
Rates of COVID-19 infection in Itasca County are currently the highest among its neighboring counties. Over the past seven days, 204 new cases have been diagnosed among Itasca County residents and 172 the previous seven days. As measured by the 14-day case rate per 10,000 residents, Itasca County sustained its climb to 84.
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784. Information about vaccination options and current local data and information may be found at the county’s website here: https://www.co.itasca.mn.us/798/COVID-19-Coronavirus-Information
