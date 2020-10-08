According to current local data, Itasca County is at an uncontrolled level of COVID-19 spread, due largely to formal and informal gatherings that were unsafe. As of Oct. 4, the county’s 14-day rate of COVID is 38.6 positive cases per 10,000 residents. As of Thursday morning, Oct. 8, total positive cases among Itasca County residents stand at 506, double the Sept. 12 number, 66 percent higher than on Sept. 21, and 45 more diagnosed since Monday, Oct. 5.
“If we want our schools to have any chance of staying open, if we want our neighbors to be able to work, we must immediately take a stand,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health department manager. “Do not host or attend gatherings where masks are not worn and a distance of at least six feet cannot be maintained. Wear your mask, stay away from crowds and keep your distance.
“If our schools are forced to move to full-time distance learning again because of this uncontrolled spread, that means they also must shut down things like sports. Whatever your motivation is—sports, schools, businesses, your elderly parent or grandparent, your friend with cancer, your job—please do your part.
“If you do nothing else, wear a mask when around other people and stand six feet from anyone who does not live in the same home as you. These small steps can make a world of difference and get our kids back in school.”
Itasca County has created a local dashboard with current local data. It can be found at: https://www.co.itasca.mn.us/798/COVID-19-Coronavirus-Information
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
There isn't there a chart tracking age demographics deaths on the county dashboard. Why is that? Deaths are of ultimate importance. Since this is all about the impact COVID is having on schools, the public should be informed as to how many school age kids are dying. How many school age kids are hospitalized? How many school age kids are in ICU?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.