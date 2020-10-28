Itasca County residents continue to turn around rates of COVID-19 that had been on the rise since August. As of Oct. 23, the 14-day rate of positive cases per 10,000 residents stands at 39, down from its peak of 54 in mid-October. According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), a 14-day case rate of 10 or lower would suggest a community has control of virus spread.
As of Oct. 26, the county has seen 758 total cases, with 174 identified in the past two weeks, 75 in the past seven days and 22 in the past 24 hours (due largely to recent gatherings).
Nine Itasca residents currently are hospitalized, with one in an Intensive Care Unit. Itasca County has seen no additional COVID-related deaths recently, although the state’s daily death rate is ticking up.
“We are seeing positive signs, the first in a while. Still, we are not out of the woods,” said Kelly Chandler, department manager for Itasca County Public Health. “To get control of COVID, give our schools options and keep our businesses humming, it’s going to take every person doing their part.”
Chandler reminds people to “keep six feet of distance from those outside of your household, mask up when indoors, and avoid gatherings. Create a social bubble for yourself and your family.”
Flu shots, which can help keep county residents healthy and more resilient to COVID’s impacts, are highly recommended and available through local clinics, schools and public health events.
Itasca County has created a local dashboard with current local data, including positive COVID cases by ZIP code. It is at: https://www.co.itasca.mn.us/798/COVID-19-Coronavirus-Information
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784.
