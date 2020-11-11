A 19th Itasca County resident, a man in his 70s, has died from COVID-19 as rates in the county reach a new peak. As of noon Monday, Nov. 9, the number of Itasca County residents with positive COVID diagnoses reached 1,109, with 205 in the past week and 357 over the past two weeks. Eleven Itasca residents are hospitalized and three are in intensive care units.
“If you are in a group setting, just assume that someone has COVID,” said Kelly Chandler, department manager for Itasca County Public Health. “If you care about your family, your friends, your community—wear your mask. Avoid gatherings. Keep six feet distance. When we made these choices in October, we drove our rates down. We can—we must—do it again and keep doing it.”
A key measure for schools, the 14-day rate of positive cases per 10,000 residents, has reached an Itasca County record of 74.1, just weeks after a promising decline. Still, there is no sign of spread within school settings.
Given the very high level of COVID-19 in Itasca County, contact tracing with individuals has been suspended. Instead, public health officials will focus on protection of high-risk settings such as schools, childcare facilities, long-term care, places of worship, workplaces and sports teams.
Especially given hospital bed and ICU shortages throughout the region and state, Itasca County residents are again strongly urged to get flu vaccinations.
“We don’t want to use up health care resources needlessly,” said Chandler. “Facilities are, unfortunately, needing to re-implement surge plans from last spring. Each of us needs to stay on top of our health right now, building up our resilience and keeping extra pressure off our health care systems.”
On Tuesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced new restrictions meant to help quell the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. Specifically, the restrictions focus on indoor group gatherings and age demographic of 18-35.
“We are in the midst of a significant surge in COVID cases in Minnesota,” said Walz.
“So many people are spreading the virus before they know they have it ... today’s announcement brings us closer to getting the virus under control,” added the governor.
Walz showed evidence that the case spread is not limited to one part of the state. As of this week, there have been 189,681 positive cases in Minnesota and total 2,698 deaths. Four regions in Minnesota, including the Arrowhead region, that have more than 85% of critical care beds in use right now.
Asymptomatic spread is the most dangerous, explained the governor who showed the bulk of the most recent spread is attributed to the younger populations. Social settings, private social gatherings, weddings, funerals, private parties and late night outings in bars and restaurants are driving most of the COVID-19 spread or 71% of recent outbreaks.
Risks are now attached to gatherings of friends and loved ones who are comfortable with each other and live in different households; eating and drinking without face coverings; and loud settings such as music venues; and alcohol lowers inhibitions of being safe.
The governor’s restrictions include limiting social gatherings to 10 people or less for both indoor and outdoor venues and three households or less including the host. This will be effective at 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.
For receptions and similar events, a phased in approach for attendance limitations will be set at a 50 person limit effective Nov. 27 and a 25 person limit effective Dec. 11. These events will not be allowed to take place between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.
Bars and restaurants will be restricted to 50% of capacity no more than 150 people total; counters will be closed for seating and service. There will be no dine-in service 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. These businesses may remain open for delivery and take out. Patrons must be seated. This is also effective 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.
“My intention is to keep you safe but I recognize this is painful and no fun,” said Walz. “We need to move now.”
Health officials say increased testing is needed to help people find out if they have COVID-19 and to help the department track, trace and find asymptomatic people to prevent more spreading.
“The rate of case growth we are seeing is very concerning. Ultimately, our goal is to get out there, do as much testing as we can — with case investigation, contact tracing, and the necessary isolation — to stop this disease from spreading,” said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.
The State of Minnesota’s Small Business Relief Grant program is offering $10 million in additional funding for businesses struggling because of the spread of COVID-19.
For now, all Minnesotans are asked to wear a mask, keep space from others when out, avoid large crowds and get a test.
Itasca County has created a local dashboard with current local data, including positive COVID cases by ZIP code. It is at: https://www.co.itasca.mn.us/798/COVID-19-Coronavirus-Information.
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784.
