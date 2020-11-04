Itasca County’s stretch of improving COVID-19 rates was disrupted in recent days. As of Oct. 30, the county’s 14-day positive case rate per 10,000 residents increased to 44.3, up from 37.0 (as of Oct. 25).
Itasca County also has lost another resident to COVID, a male in his 60s.
“We grieve with the family and friends of our neighbor taken by this devastating virus, and all who have suffered loss,” said Kelly Chandler, department manager for Itasca County Public Health. “The coronavirus clearly knows no boundaries, impacting all communities and all families.”
As of Nov. 2, total diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Itasca County stand at 119 in the past seven days, 200 in the past 14 days and a cumulative total of 886. The state’s total positive cases stand at 157,096 with total cumulative Minnesota deaths at 2,499 to date.
“We have important days and choices ahead of us, starting with deer hunting this weekend and continuing into January,” said Chandler. “We have seen in Itasca County how increased mask-wearing, keeping six-foot physical distance and avoiding gatherings have prevented spread and allowed schools to have options, kids to have sports and activities, and businesses to stay open. We also have seen what happens when we let our guards down. Spread of coronavirus is in our control, in the choices of those within our families, circles of friends and ourselves.
“As we enter this season of deer camps, family gatherings and indoor life, one of the best things we can do is to prepare. Be conscious of your in-person interactions, the fewer the better.
For example, if you must gather with others during Thanksgiving, then seriously limit your exposures 14 days in advance. Fresh air is good. Create and commit to a social bubble. Be as resilient as possible through flu shots, exercise, and staying grateful.
“We can do this.”
Itasca County has created a local dashboard with current local data, including positive COVID cases by ZIP code. It is at: https://www.co.itasca.mn.us/798/COVID-19-Coronavirus-Information. In addition, Independent School District 318 (Bigfork and Grand Rapids) has created a district online COVID dashboard at its website (www.isd318.org).
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784.
