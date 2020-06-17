The Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board met for a regular meeting virtually on Monday, June 15. Board members discussed the district’s budget and approved many new hires for the upcoming school year.
Business Director Kara Lundin presented the fiscal year 2020 revised final budgets to the board. This included the original budget, plus any changes noted by Interim Business Director Ben Hawkins. The district ended the 2019-20 school year in deficit spending of $2.9 million. Board members approved the revised budget.
Lundin then presented the fiscal year 2021 original budgets for approval. Lundin stated she is working to establish activity fees for performing arts activities, as well as increases in tickets to sporting events.
“We are still working with the performing arts groups to come up with a fee since a lot of them haven’t paid a fee in the past,” said Lundin. “So it is a work in progress, but I want the fee increases that we discussed last week to be a part of this budget going forward. Like I said, those haven’t been increased since 2008.”
The district will continue to be in deficit spending for the 2020-21 school year but is starting to see efforts to reduce the district’s budget pay off.
“Going into the 2020/21 budget it shows that we’ll be deficit spending $2.3 million which is less than what we ended our budget with for ‘19 and 2020,” Board Chair Pat Medure commented. “So we’re starting down that path of reducing that budget and this is our second year of reduction.”
Board members approved the fiscal year 2021 budget.
In other business, the school board took action on the following items:
• Approved minutes of June 1, 2020 school board meeting.
•Approved May 2020 claims in the amount of $10,156,942.92.
• Approved Food and Nutrition meal prices for 2020-21. Adult meals will be increased by 10 cents to stay within federal requirements of the free and reduced meal program.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with Kootasca Head Start for School Readiness programs. Approved the Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium (ARCC) invoice and specific services contracts for 2021.
• Approved the Legion Baseball Field and Grand Rapids Sports Complex lease agreement with the city of Grand Rapids. The agreement includes an article stating the lease amount will be reduced should sports be canceled due to COVID-19.
• Approved a two-year membership renewal for 2020-22 with the Minnesota Rural Education Association.
• ºπBoard members approved the meeting’s consent agenda which included the following staffing changes:
Andrew Almendinger, Special Ed Teacher replacement hire; Alexander Bleeker, Bigfork Physical Education Teacher replacement hire; Charles Burress, Custodian Engineer replacement hire; Nicholas Farber, Teacher replacement hire; Alicia Gilbert, Teacher replacement transfer hire; Maggie Griffith, Teacher replacement hire; Mary Hippen, Food & Nutrition resignation; Kacey Hron, Payroll Secretary replacement hire; Darin Illikainen, Asst. Girls GRG Hockey Coach replacement hire; Kerstie Johnson, Teacher resignation; Kaila Juntunen, Bigfork AVID Teacher hire; Derreck Moen, Middle School Football Coach resignation; Rachel Newman, Teacher replacement hire; Kindee Porter, Special Education Teacher replacement hire; Madison Reynolds, Secretary replacement hire; Rebecca Walzak, Early Childhood Special Education Teacher replacement hire.
