The Independent School District (ISD) 318 school board met Thursday for a special board meeting to approve the “Return to Learn” plan proposed by the school district for the upcoming school year with regards to COVID-19. As of Aug. 6, ISD 318 plans to have all students learning in-person. Additionally, the board approved the updated 2020-21 school year calendar.
ISD 318 Superintendent Matt Grose presented the “Return to Learn with ISD 318” plan for the 2020-21 school year. The plan was created by the District Learning Leadership Team who looked at four guiding principles while creating the plan—safety, equity, educational quality and community. Safety, in particular, was thought of in a wider lens than just COVID-19.
“I think it’s important as a school community that we are clear when we are talking about safety, that we’re really incorporating the safety of the whole child,” Grose stated. “There is a lot of really well-intentioned and important conversation about safety related to COVID-19, and we know that it’s important and we need to address that. But we also know that the safety of a child has to do with their physical health, their mental health, their emotional health. ... food security, the type of care they are receiving when they are not with us. All of those are components of safety, that we take seriously, that we need to make a part of our plan.”
Decisions were made by using recent data and science provided by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). The plan also follows Governor Walz’s recent executive order 20-82 which implemented Minnesota’s Safe Learning Plan for the 2020-21 school year. Additionally, the school district used knowledge of local data to inform their decisions. With that in mind, the ISD 318 plans to have students learning in-person this fall. This could change if local case numbers increase.
“A lot of that comes down to community spread,” Grose commented. “Our community really ends up being in control of its destiny, to some degree, as it relates to our children being in school.”
ISD 318 will not automatically close schools if there is one positive case of COVID-19 in the school. If there is a COVID-19 case in the school numerous steps will be taken to notify key people including the building nurse, principal, district nurse, superintendent, communication coordinator, MDH, and public health officials. Additionally, the school district is set up with a regional support center through the Northeast Service Cooperative. A staff member of the cooperative will assist the school district if there is a COVID-19 case. Grose noted the district will also take steps to ensure the identity of a person testing positive for COVID-19 will remain anonymous.
Students and staff will be required to wear face coverings indoors except when eating, drinking, or partaking in strenuous activity while social distancing is possible. There are exceptions for students with behavioral, medical or developmental conditions. Board member Molly Miskovich asked Grose about the use of face shields.
“We ordered enough face shields for our entire staff and the state will also be providing face shields,” said Grose. “There are situations, especially in the learning environment, where the visual is really important. And so that exception is out there too potentially for our staff. We do have face shields in place, we will be handing those out, and there will be situations where they are allowed or encouraged.”
The school district will provide a mask to every student and MDE is also providing masks, but parents are encouraged to provide one for their child as well.
Families will have the option to keep their child at home for distance learning and at any point, if a child needs to be moved from in-person to distance learning, they may do so. However, if a child starts the year distance learning, they will have to wait until the end of the school quarter to request to learn in-person.
According to the “Return to Learn” plan, students will not have their temperature taken every day, but the school district has purchased infrared thermometers if screening becomes necessary. Parents will be asked to screen their child before sending them to school and staff will be trained to look for symptoms in students.
Regarding fall sports, the Minnesota State High School League announced there will be shortened seasons for fall soccer, tennis and cross country for fall 2020. Football and volleyball will be moved to a spring season from mid-March to mid-May, shifting other spring activity seasons to mid-May through July. Grose pointed out that the rules regarding transfer students in Minnesota are particularly strict.
According to the presentation, “Students who enroll in a non-ISD 318 educational program are considered transfer students by the Minnesota High School League and will be ineligible for competition, regardless of residency or if they re-enroll in ISD 318.”
Community Education will provide in-person and virtual classes, but if the ISD 318 schools move to an all distance learning model, community education will follow suit and classes will be virtual or canceled.
The ISD 318 School Board approved a resolution to adopt the “Return to Learn” plan, as well as an updated 2020-2021 school year calendar. Students’ first day of school will be Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 and the last day of school will be Thursday, June 3, 2021.
With all of these plans in place, the school district is still paying close attention to local case numbers.
“Our current data puts us in the in-person level for elementary and middle and high school, but that can change. It’s entirely based on the number of cases,” Grose explained. He continued later, “Sept. 8 is still over a month away and I hope that our numbers go down and so we don’t have to worry about it.”
Parents and families will be contacted this week to register their children for either in-person or distance learning. Each child will be registered separately. Furthermore, families will be asked to provide feedback on the “Return to Learn” plan. More information regarding the Fall 2020 Reopening can be found on the ISD 318 website at https://www.isd318.org/domain/241.
