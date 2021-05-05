First Friday Art Walks are a community event celebrating creativity and art. For months the event has featured online, virtual events to keep guests safe through the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers have now decided to bring back in-person events for the May First Friday Art Walk this week on Friday, May 7.
All are welcome to the First Friday Art Walk. Guests are asked to maintain six-foot distance between other guests and face coverings are required for indoor events.
“We are excited and a little nervous about getting back to in person events,” said Katie Marshall, Executive Director of the MacRostie Art Center. “Our gallery capacity is still limited to 50% so we’ll have to be mindful of attendance numbers, but I’m really looking forward to the energy that comes from having people viewing the art and connecting with the artists in person.”
The following is a list of events taking place this Friday, May 7 during the First Friday Art Walk at various locations throughout the community.
Lake Lover Vintage
Tamarick Designs at Lake Lover Vintage
Hosting local artists, Rick and Tammy Horton of Tamarick Designs. These self taught lapidary and metalsmithing designers enjoy revealing the beauty hidden in raw rocks and minerals, and displaying them in unique settings that highlight their elegance.
Mississippi Diamond Jewelers
Welcoming spring with a Mothers Day special – 15% off storewide! Every mom deserves a treat, especially this year. Mississippi Diamond Jewelers is here to help you show love and appreciation for all the moms in your life with 15% off this weekend only.
Wings n’ Willows Art Gallery and Custom Framing
Featuring local wood carver Bob Simonson! Bob is a well known retired shop teacher who began carving birds in the 1980’s and now carves characters of all kinds including in the Scandinavian Flat Plane style. Consider his whimsical santas, gnomes, mushrooms and funny faces for a unique handmade Mother’s Day gift!
Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC)
IEDC invites First Friday art walkers to stop in to hear live music by McKeon Roberts, view artwork by Aaron Squadroni, enjoy refreshments, and meet the IEDC team!
Downtown Spring Celebration
Celebrate spring with the Downtown Business Association. First Friday events include food trucks and music by Sam Miltich from 4 – 7 pm in the Kremer’s parking lot and family friendly yard games on the Old Central School grounds.
Story Art and Museum
Located in Central Square Mall, the Story Art & Museum is the newest addition to Grand Rapids’ downtown arts scene. Attend live storytelling sessions at the museum or watch virtually on Facebook Live. Featuring storytellers Gloria Anderson-Hegg and Miriam Nicholson at 4:30 and 6:00 pm.
Macrostie Art Center
Little Big Show with Jim Zasoski at MacRostie Art Center
Presenting two new exhibits for May! Collages by Karlyn Atkinson Berg in the MacRostie Gallery and the annual Little Big Show miniatures exhibit in the Minnesota Gallery – featuring paintings by Jim Zasoski and over 30 local and regional artists. Plus a trunk show with Leah Yellowbird and her beaded jewelry.
Bender’s Shoes
Hosting jeweler Lily Winter from 4 – 6 pm. Lily has spent the last year learning more about silver and experimenting with new techniques. In addition to showing her hand-painted and tray jewelry, will feature her current work in sterling silver, glass and natural stones.
Reif Arts Council Season Kick-Off Tent
The upcoming Reif season will be announced Monday, May 10 and tickets go on-sale Monday, May 17. Stop by the Reif’s tent on the Central School grounds to get a sneak peek at the exciting new schedule and sign-up for a drawing for Reif tickets, gift cards, swag and more!
Wildland Fabrics
Located in Old Central School, Wildland Fabrics is hosting a “sew your own pocket pal” activity for First Friday. Supplies will be provided for kids to make their own kitty or bunny pocket-sized plushie out of wool felt.
Unwined Up North
Hosting Hobo Revival for live music from 5:30 – 8:30 pm.
Hotel Rapids
Hotel Rapids will be celebrating student artists with a showcase of Vandyke Elementary and Greenway Middle School Artists in the yurt. Guests can vote on their favorite piece and top three winners will receive an art basket from HR!
Northwoods Candy Company
Stop by Northwoods Candy Company’s shop at 610 Hwy 2 East for First Friday specials on handmade chocolates and candy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.