Get a blue light bulb from ElderCircle for Project Blue Light
Show your support to front line workers who have been diligent in the fight against COVID19 by illuminating your front porch or business with a blue light during
Project Blue Light taking place January 24-31, 2021. Area landmarks, buildings, businesses and homes across the area will be illuminated blue as a show of support our communities frontline workers.
Don’t have a blue light bulb? Gets yours from ElderCircle! (while supplies last)
Blue light bulbs are available at the ElderCircle office, located in the Itasca Family YMCA at 400 River Road, Grand Rapids.
Bring a food donation for Second Harvest Food Shelf in exchange for a blue light bulb.
Food Shelf most needed items:
- Peanut Butter
- Cereal (whole grain, hot or cold)
- Canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon)
- Canned fruits & vegetables (mixed fruit, pears, peaches, green beans, mixed vegetables and peas)
- Hearty soups (chunky soups, stews, cream of mushroom soup)
- Baking and cooking items olive or vegetable oil, flour, sugar
*Please no expired food (cannot be distributed).
