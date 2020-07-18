The City of Grand Rapids is applying to the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), under the CARES Act, for up to $3 million for the Grand Rapids/Cohasset Industrial Park Infrastructure Project.
The Grand Rapids City Council approved a resolution during its regular meeting July 13 authorizing the application which also stipulates the city will provide matching funds of up to $750,000.
The federal CARES grants will be distributed to local units of government to be used for COVID-19 response efforts.
“Whereas, the coronavirus pandemic has caused economic harm to the City of Grand Rapids and Itasca County,” states the resolution. “Whereas, the City of Grand Rapids desires to construct the Grand Rapids/Cohasset Industrial Park Infrastructure Project, a project that extends sanitary sewer and water utilities to the former site of the Ainsworth OSB manufacturing plant to diversify and make the economy more resilient; and the redevelopment of the abandoned former Ainsworth industrial site has been an economic development objective of the City of Grand Rapids and Itasca County hindered by the lack of sanitary sewer and water infrastructure.”
The resolution also confirms that the matching funds up to $750,000 are committed to the project, readily available and unencumbered in any way that would preclude their use consistent with the terms of the investment assistance, derived from the issuance of general obligation capital improvement bonds, the funding genesis of which is non-federal in nature.
The city’s application includes letters of support from the City of Cohasset, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR), the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, as well as Congressman Pete Stauber and Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar.
“The Grand Rapids area has suffered a disproportionate amount of job loss over the recent years, and we concur that the proposed addition of sanitary sewer and water infrastructure greatly enhances the opportunities for redevelopment of this viable industrial site, which, in turn, will increase the community’s future resiliency through economic diversification,” wrote IRRR Commissioner Mark Phillips.
In other business July 13, the council:
• Approved verified claims for June 16-July 6, 2020 in the amount of $1,650,659.44.
• Accepted a bench donation from Lynn Ramirez in honor of Bernadine Hollom.
• Accepted a donation of $140 in gift cards for Jimmy Johns from Custom Medical Equipment to the Police Department.
• Accepted a donation of $75 in gift cards for Sammy’s Pizza from Russ, Deb, Derek and Paige Bruyere to the Police Department.
• Accepted a donation of $250 in gift cards for Brewed Awakenings from Joe Piskel to the Police Department.
• Accepted the notice of retirement from Lisa Flaherty, Accounting Technician/Accounts Payable.
• Approved the Golf Chamber contract.
• Accepted the Grand Rapids EDA Annual Report for the year 2019.
• Approved Amendment No. 1 to the Small Cities Development Program Grant.
• Approved a road use agreement with Enbridge Energy, LP.
• Authorized status change for Nathan Morlan from part-time to regular firefighter.
• Approved Final Payment for CP 2019-1, Golf Course Road Utility Extension-Great River Acres and Balancing Change Order No. 5.
• Authorized the Grand Rapids Police Department to sell six forfeited/abandoned handguns and three forfeited long guns to Glen’s Army Navy who is a Federally Licensed Firearms Dealer.
• Voided lost Accounts Payable check No. 136776, and issue a new check, waiving bond requirements for check issued to Willard L. Peterson in the amount of $200.
• Accepted the notice of resignation from Jeremy Johnson from the part-time Hospital Security Officer position.
• Authorized the mayor to sign a contract with Waste Management for service of city wide garbage and recycling containers.
• Approved the Golf Course CIP Engine purchase for a total of $4,665 from Country Sales & Service LLC, of Orville, Ohio.
• Accepted a donation of $100 from Susan J. Nelson of Grand Rapids to the police department.
• Approved the purchase of a Golf Course Aer-Way roller for $5,800 from P.A. Jones LLC, of Duluth.
•Approved the purchase of a Golf Course Lely Spreader for $5,990 from MTI Distributing.
• Adopted changes to the Flexible Spending Account plan administered by Superior USA Corporation.
• Approved plans and specifications and ordering of the advertisement for bids for CP 2020-5, the Riverside Park Lighting Project.
• Approved LG214 Premises Permit application for the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association.
• Approved a resolution related to the construction of a new fire hall under CP 2020/FD-1 New Fire Hall 2020.
• Approved Change Order 2 related to CP 2014-2, 2019 Street Improvements Project - Second Avenue NE.
• Accepted a $1,000 donation to the fire department from the VFW.
• Authorized the city administrator to process layoffs due to budget shortfalls related to COVID-19.
• Established an eligibility list for firefighter trainee and appoint two candidates to the Grand Rapids Fire Department.
The next regular council meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 27 at 5 p.m.
