Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has granted Grace House of Itasca County with $3,000 to help support youth in area schools experiencing homelessness.
Funding from Open Your Heart will provide Grace House with pathways for improved access and academic success. Grace House was established in 2006 through a collaborative effort led by Action through Churches Together and many local service providers and people concerned about homelessness in our area. The mission of Grace House is to provide safe, temporary shelter for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness and connect them to community resources. With pathways for improved access and academic success, Grace House will be able to provide support to youth in area schools experiencing homelessness.
Open Your Heart looks for gaps in funding of services based on geographic or demographic considerations and reaches out to agencies serving those communities. They support programs in communities where many traditional funders do not reach – volunteer run domestic violence shelters, homeless programs in sparsely served remote corners of the state, inner city programs dedicated to serving the poorest among us, and hunger programs serving clientele with special needs. Their primary goal is to ensure that front line providers of crisis services have the tools, equipment, and infrastructure necessary to carry out their work.
Education Grants are awarded annually in the spring and are considered only through the application process. Applications can be obtained at www.oyh.org/grant-programs/.
