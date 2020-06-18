The GRACE House Board of Director recently made a very difficult decision and has canceled their annual fundraiser, “Home Is Where the Heart Is” scheduled for Dec. 3, 2020.
Board President Lorna Mix said, “We are so very disappointed to cancel our annual fundraiser. This is such a great event that is whole heartedly supported by our volunteers, community members and our local businesses. During this time of continued uncertainty, we want to do what we can, to promote the safety and the well-being of everyone involved.
“GRACE House continues to serve many individuals and families during the pandemic in a safe and conscientious manner. While all of us are coping with difficult challenges, loss, fear….just imagine not having a home. We will do all we can to help those needing safe shelter. On behalf of the board, I extend our sincere gratitude for the continued support of Grace House in our community.”
“The decision was made in part out of respect for social distancing and safety of attendees, which was over 300 at our 2019 fundraiser,” said Executive Director Ron Oleheiser. “In addition to the support of attendees, many local businesses and organizations sponsor the event and provide items used in our live and silent auctions, door prizes and other gifts. Most of these businesses and organizations have been hit very hard by this pandemic.”
GRACE House is the only shelter for people who are homeless in Itasca County.
“Our primary focus is to provide safe, temporary shelter, food, respite and staff working with guests to develop a housing plan and connecting them to other community supports they need to improve their unique barriers to housing stability,” said Oleheiser. “By collaborating with other agencies, we move individuals and families from temporary shelter into stable housing.”
GRACE House has continued to provide services during this COVID19 health pandemic. Although the facility is not open, guests are kept safe in local motels and have been since late March.
Oleheiser said, “This shift in serving our guests was done to better isolate our guests, provide for safe personal care and social distancing. We also have an obligation to our staff and volunteers to keep them safe, healthy and the ability to stay at home as directed.”
GRACE House continues to support guests in making connections to partner agencies across the county and provide lunch and dinner meals daily. Since keeping guests safe in motels, 73 guests including 17 children have been served with 700 bed nights in 500 motel rooms and 950 meals. Fifty percent of the guests were assisted in moving into housing during this pandemic.
January to the middle of June, 110 guests were served with 1,332 bed nights-80 percent full and 1,397 meals.
In 2019 153 guests were served with 3,821 nights-105 percent full and 3,874 meals.
GRACE House was approved for state and federal COVID-19 emergency funds and a couple smaller grants, which has assisted in the cost of motel rooms. Meal delivery is different than serving meals in-house and a few different items were purchased to provide this service. There were some donated meals and GRACE House continues to receive meals from Community Café.
To learn more about GRACE House and support us, see the website, www.gracehousemn.org or call the main office at 326-2790.
Dec. 2, 2021 is set for the next “Home Is Where the Heart Is” fundraiser.
