Governor Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Oct. 19. He has directed flags to fly at half staff on the 19th of every month through 2020 to remember, mourn, and honor lives lost due to COVID-19.
“As of today, we’ve lost 2,212 Minnesotans to COVID-19. There’s a family and a heartbreaking story behind each Minnesotan we’ve lost,” said Governor Walz. “Minnesotans come together as one community in these challenging moments to mourn and support each other.”
“Every person lost was somebody’s somebody,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “As the weather grows colder, we must commit to keeping each other safe through this long winter.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.