A three-day long 65th Annual North Star Stampede rodeo in Effie, with thousands of people packing the stands, has led to a group of people fighting back against a Minnesota attorney general civil lawsuit.
A GoFundMe page, “Take a Stand with the Northstar Stampede Ranch” has been started, with support approaching $13,000, with Rahier’s goal of $50,000 as of early afternoon Friday.
Jordan Rahier, a life-long rodeo spectator, and his family, attended this year’s rodeo and protested as spectators.
“Myself and my family attended to support them and protest. I have attended every year of my entire life as I was born and raised up here. I am 35 years old, so I would say all of that,” Rahier said.
He continued, “I just cannot say how much I appreciate all of the support we are having from all over the nation. We are approaching $12,000 now and it’s only been two days. This isn’t only just about one man or just one rodeo anymore. This is about our Constitutional rights as free Americans to choose how we live our lives and what risk we choose to take on our own.”
The Rahier family chose to still attend and protest.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, thousands of people may have been exposed to COVID-19, with at least one confirmed case.
“Thousands visit a single Walmart every weekend and touch merchandise and share restrooms. Waltz says he’s reopening almost all schools. How does that make any sense? Are people just supposed to give up? Throw away everything they’ve worked their entire lives for?” Rahier explained. “Small businesses owners are suffering. And we need them to survive otherwise there won’t be anything to come back to once this is over.”
Rahier’s wife, use to participate in the rodeo and barrel race, but she hasn’t in a few years.
Last week, Attorney General Keith Ellison announced he was issuing organizers with a fine.
To find the GoFundMe page, search “Take a Stand with the Northstar Stampede Ranch.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.