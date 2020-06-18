AEOA and Kootasca will be holding a free produce food event on June 18 at the parking lot across from Central Square Mall on Highway 2 in between NW 1st Ave. and NW 2nd Ave. on the south side. One hundred sixty 17 pound boxes will be given away at no cost to the individual.
Arrowhead Transit buses will arrive with the produce at approximately 1:15 - 1:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 2 p.m. Do not arrive more than 15 minutes before the event starts.
To receive a box a person should make less than 300 percent of the federal poverty limit or if an individual has an urgent need due to COVID-19.
First come, first served. Available until gone.
