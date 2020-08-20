A free food distribution of 17 pounds will be held at 3 p.m. today, Aug. 20 at two locations:

Grand Rapids: Parking lot across from Central Square Mall near M&H

Deer River: Cenex Office Parking Lot, next to Cenex Station

Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to distribution. First come, first served, available until the supply is gone.

Qualifications: 300 percent of Federal poverty guidelines income, or if you have an urgent need during COVID19.

Sponsored by AEOA and Kootasca Community Action.

