Essentia Health will provide a COVID-19 virtual vaccine update during an hour-long webinar on Friday for people within all of the communities we serve.
The live webinar will be hosted on Zoom and run from noon to 1 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend. Click here to bookmark the link or access it at: https://tinyurl.com/EssentiaCOVIDUpdate.
This is a chance for our patients — and others in the communities we serve throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin — to learn about the current status of vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. We will discuss the prevalence of COVID-19 across our region; current trends and new variants; the vaccine-distribution process; how to register for your vaccine; and the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines.
The webinar will begin with brief presentations from five Essentia Health providers, including Dr. Peter Henry, chief medical officer; Dr. Amanda Noska, infectious disease physician; Dr. Richard Vetter, chief medical officer for Essentia’s West Market; Dr. Sarah Manney, chief medical information officer; and Roseann Hines, senior operations manager – medication use management.
The second half of the webinar will feature a Q&A. Attendees can ask vaccine-related questions via the “Q&A” function in Zoom. We’ll do our best to answer as many questions as time allows. Following the webinar, we will post the video to our Facebook and YouTube pages.
Essentia is excited to continue administering vaccines following guidelines from state departments of health, which determine priority.
If you have questions or concerns about the vaccine as it relates to your personal health condition, we urge you to contact your primary care provider. Similarly, if you have a history of severe allergic reactions to vaccines or medications, please contact your primary care provider.
Additional information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine can be found on by visiting EssentiaHealth.org and clicking on the “vaccine distribution” link at the top of the page.
