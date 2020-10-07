On Monday, Oct. 5, Independent School District 318 announced the decision to add grades 3-5 to the hybrid learning model due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Itasca County. This change provides additional space within the classrooms and common areas for physical distancing.
“Making this shift is not something the school district takes lightly or prefers, it is the result of adult behavior in our community, gatherings and congregations of people continue to fuel spread and large case numbers, and until those activities slow down, it is going to be difficult for us to have students return to school full time where they belong,” stated ISD 318 Superintendent Matt Grose in a message to ISD 318 families.
Grose spoke with ISD 318 school board members at a workshop Monday, Oct. 5 about the upcoming shift in learning models and the impact the community has on the district’s schools.
“The school environment is not the problem, it’s the community environment that’s the problem,” said Grose.
Grose presented data to the school board regarding cases in Itasca county. As of Sept. 29, there were 396 COVID-19 cases in all of Itasca County; 140 cases in Grand Rapids; 20 cases in Cohasset; seven cases in Bigfork; and less than five cases in other areas of the county. As of Oct. 2, Itasca County had a 26.6% case rate. If cases continue to rise, ISD 318 will have to transition to distance learning for the middle and high school levels.
“If that happens, we will not be allowed to have school activities which would be really unfortunate for our students,” Grose stated. “We can slow the spread of COVID-19 and return students to in-person learning, but only if we take the precautions seriously.”
As of Monday, Oct. 5, there had been no transmission of COVID-19 cases in ISD 318 schools, according to Grose. A total of one staff and five students have tested positive for COVID-19. Although more than 100 students and staff have quarantined because of possible interaction with someone who has COVID-19, less than one half of one percent of ISD 318 in-person learning students have had the virus, and it was not transmitted to them in school. Grose stated he hopes to work with the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health to consider taking into account the transmission levels directly in schools, along with the county’s COVID-19 case rate, when making decisions about in-person, hybrid or distance learning.
The Governor’s Health Matrix and analysis of case clusters in the area mean the school district is able to continue to offer in-person learning at Bigfork Elementary and for K-2 students at Cohasset, East Rapids, and West Rapids Elementary Schools.
“We’re at the community’s mercy right now. They’re really steering this,” School Board Chair Pat Medure commented.
Board member Sue Ziege echoed Medure’s comments.
“There’s a lot of selfish people who don’t want to change their ways and they’re affecting the innocent right now,” Sue Ziege added. “It takes a community to protect a child.”
Schedule
Hybrid Learning at the elementary level will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and will continue until at least the end of the quarter on November 6. As provided for in the Governor’s Plan, there will be no school for elementary students on Wednesday, Oct. 14 as teachers plan and implement hybrid lesson plans. The shift to hybrid does not affect ConnectEd students so they will have school as usual on Wednesday.
What will it look like?
Cohasset, East Rapids, and West Rapids Elementaries:
Grades K-2: all students in-person every day
Grades 3-5: students will be placed in the same hybrid groups as older siblings and will follow the same schedule with Group A meeting in person on Mondays and Thursdays and Group B attending on Tuesdays and Fridays. All students will attend remotely on Wednesdays. When students are not in school on their “off” days, they will be learning from home.
Additional grades will be added to the “every student, every day” schedule after the district determines their ability to do so.
Bigfork:
Because the district is able to meet spacing and capacity requirements, all students in grades K-6 will attend every day.
At the middle and high school level:
Students will continue in Group A and Group B. Group A will attend school on Mondays and Thursdays. Group B will attend on Tuesdays and Fridays. All students will attend remotely on Wednesdays. When students are not in school on their “off” days, they will be learning from home.
Grades 3-5 may be added back to an in-person everyday schedule if we determine we are able to handle more students in the buildings and still meet capacity and space requirements.
For a calendar of in-person learning dates, visit www.isd318.org and the ‘Hybrid Learning’ tab.
