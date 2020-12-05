Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today highlighted efforts to support Minnesotans experiencing homelessness and to ensure Minnesotans can afford to stay in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic or come inside if they are experiencing homelessness. They encouraged Minnesotans who are behind on their rent, mortgage, or utility payments to apply for the Administration’s Housing Assistance Program by Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.
“The importance of stable housing has never been clearer than during this pandemic,” said Governor Walz. “As Minnesotans struggle to make ends meet, we are taking action to help people keep their homes and to provide options for people without a home. We know more is needed, and that’s why we will be working to get additional funds in the upcoming special session.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, Governor Walz issued an eviction moratorium tied to the peacetime emergency that prevents residents from being evicted from their homes due to non-payment. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan then announced the $100 million Housing Assistance Program on July 14, 2020. Since then, more than 28,000 Minnesotans have applied from every corner of the state, requesting more than $67 million in assistance. With the support of the Minnesota State Legislature, more than $190 million total dollars in state and federal assistance have also been directed to housing stability and homelessness during the pandemic.
“Safe and stable housing is a public health issue, which is why we have made housing and homelessness a cornerstone of our COVID-19 response,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “We need to sustain support at all levels of government to keep people housed, to connect people with housing, and to create protective spaces for people to weather this long winter.”
“We want Minnesotans who can’t make rent or pay another housing-related bill for December to know they have until midnight Monday to contact 211 for help. There are still COVID-19 housing assistance funds available. And getting help is a win-win for everyone,” said Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho.
Minnesotans seeking housing assistance should call 211 or apply at 211unitedway.org by Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Greater Twin Cities United Way’s 211 Resource Helpline has dedicated multilingual staff available to answer questions.
Additionally, Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program received more than $106 million in federal funding to help income-eligible Minnesotans pay their heating bills this winter. Minnesotans should submit an application to the local service provider in their area. To find your local service provider, call 800-657-3710 or visit the Commerce Department’s Energy Assistance Program webpage.
“COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted people with the lowest incomes,” said Minnesota Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “Help is available to prevent people from losing their housing right now. This is one of the most important things we can do to prevent people from becoming homeless.”
At least 8,000 people face homelessness every day, roughly half of whom are families with children. People experiencing homelessness are particularly vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the high rates of chronic health conditions and difficulty maintaining physical distance and other protective practices while facing homelessness. People experiencing homelessness who contract COVID-19 end up hospitalized 5.5 times more often than the general population and require intensive care six times more often than other Minnesotans.
“The statewide response to the pandemic for people experiencing homelessness has demonstrated what many have always known: Homelessness represents an immediate, life-threating emergency that requires a coordinated response from all partners to address,” said Assistant Commissioner Cathy ten Broeke of the Minnesota Interagency Council on Homelessness.
In addition to the programs designed to help people maintain their housing, state and federal resources have been allocated to support people experiencing or exiting homelessness as follows:
More than $23.2 million committed for shelter capacity, including over 2,300 hotel rooms statewide and over 300 new congregate shelter units.
More than $13.5 million committed for staffing as many shelters transitioned to 24/7 site operations, hired additional staff, provided hazard pay, and increased outreach services.
More than $4.2 million committed for food, including 1,000 hot meals per day delivered by non-profits to residents of encampments in the Twin Cities.
More than $2 million committed for isolation space in the Metro and Greater Minnesota for unhoused Minnesotans who test positive for COVID-19 to safely isolate and recover.
More than $1.8 million committed for hygiene and sanitation supplies.
More than $1.1 million committed for light and moderate facility rehabilitation, including the installation of upgraded filtration systems and plexiglass barriers to make shelters safer.
Innovative use of the Housing Support program including shelter, emergency hotels (“hotel to home”), and supportive housing for people exiting homelessness.
Recognizing the ongoing need, the Walz-Flanagan Administration will be seeking significant additional resources for housing and homelessness in the upcoming December special session.
