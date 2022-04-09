Dramatically lower levels of COVID are holding in Itasca County, although the pandemic has claimed two more residents’ lives.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), 11 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified in the county during the week of March 30 to April 6 and 19 during the previous week. The most recent 14-day rate per 10,000 residents is down to 6.4.
Despite very low rates of spread, the disease has claimed the lives of two more Itasca County residents who had been infected in the past few months. A total of 146 Itascans have died due to COVID-19 over the past two years.
“We can breathe more easily – literally,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager. “There’s a lot to feel better about right now, even as we remain vigilant against new surges and we honor our lost neighbors and loved ones. We know that some in our community still experience the breathing issues, fatigue, brain fog and other strange effects left behind by COVID infection, otherwise known as ‘long COVID.’ And, certainly, there are community health issues that will follow from these many months of fear and stress. Still stay strong, Itasca, and ask for help if you need it.”
According to MDH, early testing and treatment for COVID-19 can mean the difference between a hospital stay and taking medication at home. Antiviral treatments for COVID-19 are available for patients with mild to moderate symptoms, who are not in the hospital, who have had symptoms for seven days or less, and who are at risk for severe illness. These treatments may be accessed through health care facilities in our area.
Prevention remains the most protective strategy against COVID – getting vaccinated, getting your booster when eligible, masking when recommended.
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.