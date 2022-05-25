Plan ahead for large events, stay home if you’re sick
New cases of COVID continue to rise among Itasca County residents and, after six weeks with no COVID-related deaths, we have had another neighbor die.
The 14-day case rate per 10,000 residents now stands at 40.6, a significant rise in recent weeks from nearly zero. With the additional death of a resident, Itasca County has seen a total of 147 deaths due to COVID.
“Right now, it’s important to get outside, plan ahead for large events such as graduation, and stay home when you are sick (even if you have mild symptoms),” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager.
Some recent good news: Pfizer vaccine boosters are now approved for those ages 5 to 11 through local clinics. Also, the federal “test to treat” programs, where you can get tested (or have your home test assessed) and then receive appropriate treatment is now available in our region (the closest is Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital). The “Test to Treat” location finder for additional locations is online here: https://covid-19-test-to-treat-locator-dhhs.hub.arcgis.com.
COVID testing/tests and medications are widely available in the county at clinics, pharmacies and retail stores throughout Itasca County. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, if you have COVID-19 symptoms and test positive, do not wait to get treated. You must take oral COVID-19 medication within five days of your first COVID-19 symptoms.
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them on the Itasca County COVID message line at 218-327-6784.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.