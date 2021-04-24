To date, half of Itasca County area residents age 16 and older have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccines have been shown they are preventing serious illness and death among residents. They are available at no cost at most area hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.
A special Moderna vaccination clinic for those 18 and older will be held Saturday, April 24 at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, although appointments are encouraged. Call 218-327-6784 for assistance with registration or questions. Online registrations may be done through a link at the county’s website: https://www.co.itasca.mn.us.
While more people become vaccinated, new cases of COVID-19 continue a rapid rise in Itasca County, especially among those between ages 30 and 50 and school-aged children. Hospitalizations here also have increased again, primarily among those between 30 and 60.
Over the past seven days, 170 new cases were diagnosed among Itasca County residents (the number of new cases over the previous seven days was 135), according to Itasca County Public Health. The 14-day rate per 10,000 Itasca residents now has spiked to 65.9.
“Once you’ve been vaccinated, you have the upper hand against the virus, because it means that even if you are exposed, you’ll be OK,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health division manager. “Getting a vaccine is one more tool you can use to protect yourself and your loved ones.”
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are generally available at clinics, hospitals and pharmacies through Itasca County. Updated guidance related to the paused Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine is expected soon. Appointment availability varies, depending on the facility’s current supply.
• Bigfork Valley (Bigfork) – no longer offering COVID vaccinations.
• Essentia Health Deer River (Deer River) – 16 and older, call 218-786-1750 or visit www.essentiahealth.org.
• Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital (Grand Rapids) and Fairview Range (Hibbing) – 16 and older, call Grand Itasca at 218-326-7344 or Fairview Range at 218-362-6937 or log in to MyChart.
• Itasca County Public Health: working with specific groups and locations. Periodic public clinics announced at the department’s Facebook page and website. 218-327-6784 COVID info line.
• Scenic Rivers Health Care clinics in Bigfork, Northome, Big Falls, Cook, Tower and Floodwood are vaccinating as supplies allow. Call 877-541-2817 .
• Thrifty White Pharmacies (Grand Rapids): 16 or 18 and older (both Pfizer and Moderna available), www.thriftywhite.com. Those needing registration assistance may call individual locations.
• Walmart Pharmacies: availability is updated daily at www.walmart.com, including for the Grand Rapids location.
Itasca residents with questions or concerns may leave them at the Itasca County COVID message line, with calls returned 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. The Itasca COVID line number is 218-327-6784. Information about vaccination options and current local data and information may be found at the county’s website here: https://www.co.itasca.mn.us/798/COVID-19-Coronavirus-Information
