The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program had another random selection process this week where those eligible could pre-register during a 24-hour period Tuesday, January 26. The program was originally managed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Minnesotans aged 65 and over, child care workers and pre-k through 12 educators were eligible to pre-register. Child care workers and educators were instructed to not attempt to make an appointment unless they have been notified by their employer that they have been selected to receive a vaccine.
“Child care programs and schools will work directly with employees to get an appointment through the state-sponsored appointment scheduling portal,” according to the MDH website. “Due to the limited supply of vaccine, schools will prioritize employees based on face-to-face interaction with children, and child care providers will use a random selection process.”
Those already on the waitlist from last week’s random selection process were automatically pre-registered and did not need to pre-register again. Those who signed up this Tuesday and were not selected will receive a confirmation email stating they have been “waitlisted” for the next round of the MDH COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program.
Those chosen for the vaccine this week will be contacted by the MDH on Wednesday, January 27 with instructions on how to finalize their appointment. Reservationists will only make two attempts to contact, so Minnesotans who selected to be contacted through a phone call are encouraged to answer their phone. The pilot community vaccination sites are in Blaine, Brooklyn Center, Fergus Falls, Marshall, Mountain Iron, North Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud, and Thief River Falls.
Minnesota is simultaneously following its rollout plan where specific priority groups, such as long-term care residents and health care workers, are receiving their shots of the vaccine first.
“There continues to be a very limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota,” according to the MDH website. “Despite promises from the federal government, Minnesota has not yet received an increase in vaccine dose supply. We encourage Minnesotans to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead.”
According to MDH, there are now 9,788 active, known COVID-19 cases in Minnesota. Total deaths due to COVID-19 in Minnesota are at 6,106 as of Tuesday, January 26. To date, about 97% of Minnesotans who have had COVID-19 have recovered to the point of not needing to isolate anymore. The Star Tribune reported that as of Sunday, January 24, a total of 284,441 Minnesotans have been vaccinated.
For up-to-date information about COVID-19 vaccine, please visit: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/index.jsp
