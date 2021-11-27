The Itasca County Board of Commissioners discussed new and updated requests regarding American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding at a special session on Tuesday at the Itasca County Courthouse.
Accounting Manager Gail Guck provided information regarding ARP Funding, which will deliver $8,765,973 in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to Itasca County for use in response to the COVID-19 emergency through 2024. The Board has already approved the use of $3,840,515.
The City of Grand Rapids updated a request for its autonomous vehicle project for $300,000. The project is called goMARTI, which stands for Minnesota’s Automated Rural Transit Initiative.
The two-year project is the first rural, self-driving shuttle project and will provide on-demand public transportation on a fixed 12-mile route. Access to goMARTI will be free to the public and the project’s total cost is approximately $3.5 million.
There will be approximately five vehicles operating on the fixed route and some will be wheelchair accessible. Future expansion plans could include adding an additional route.
Other items in the special session include an updated request from Cohasset Fire & Rescue for $124,000 in ARP funding. Sago Township included a new request for $1,771.97 for remote meeting facilitation. The City of Marble added a new request of $86,250 for its Wastewater Treatment Facility.
Commissioners moved to approve the use of American Rescue Plan funds in the amount of $948,543.90 for the fire department requests with a 4-0 vote.
The board also approved the use of American Rescue Plan funds in the amount of $250,000
from the 2022 allocation for the City of Bigfork’s Community & School Enhancement Project
Request with a 5-0 vote.
A special session regarding the American Rescue Plan funding was approved by commissioners for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at 9 a.m. in the Boardroom of the Itasca County
Courthouse.
Work Session
At the county board’s work session following the special session, Guy Carlson provided commissioners with the 2021 Department of Surveying and Mapping annual report.
Lynn Hart provided a summary of the performance evaluation summary of County Administrator Brett Skyles, which was held at a closed meeting on Nov. 16.
Commissioners approved the contract for an administrative coordinator position. The contracted position will be from Dec. 1, 2021 - June 30, 2023.
Other items
Congratulations to Michelle Johnson who was promoted from Child Support Officer to Child Support Supervisor, Health and Human Services department effective Nov. 28.
Farewell to Steve Baldwin whose last day in office as a Highway Maintenance Worker Sub-foreman, Transportation Department will be Nov. 24 after 25-plus years of service.
Congratulations to Peggy Rosik who was promoted from Managed Care Nurse to IMCare RN Quality Improvement/Utilization Management Director, IMCare Division, Health & Human Services Department effective Nov. 14.
Commissioner warrants approved in the amount of $1,110,746.34.
ICHHS Warrants were approved in the amount of $1,146,645.86.
Kelly Chandler of the Department of Health and Human Services provided a COVID update.
No public input was provided at the meeting.
Up next
The Itasca County Board of Commissioners will hold a special session on Nov. 30 at Noon and a work session on Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m. Both will be held at the Itasca County Courthouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.